(Jefferson City) -- The Clarinda A's fell for the first time this season on Saturday night.
The A's lost to the Jefferson City Renegades 7-6 in an 11 inning showdown.
Clarinda now stands at 3-1 and will head back home for their next series.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 82F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: June 5, 2022 @ 11:53 am
(Jefferson City) -- The Clarinda A's fell for the first time this season on Saturday night.
The A's lost to the Jefferson City Renegades 7-6 in an 11 inning showdown.
Clarinda now stands at 3-1 and will head back home for their next series.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.