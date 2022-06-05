Clarinda A's

(Jefferson City) -- The Clarinda A's fell for the first time this season on Saturday night.

The A's lost to the Jefferson City Renegades 7-6 in an 11 inning showdown.

Clarinda now stands at 3-1 and will head back home for their next series.

