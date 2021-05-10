(Clarinda) -- The high school softball and baseball seasons officially begin on May 24th. Until then, KMA Sports intends to preview many of the teams preparing for the upcoming season. The first stop takes us to Clarinda, where baseball coach Rod Eberly's team expects to have depth and stellar pitching.
"We are pretty excited," Eberly said about the upcoming season. "Last year was a blessing to get to have a season. It's so exciting to get back to playing baseball."
Depth should not be an issue for the Cardinals this season as 47 kids are currently on their roster. Juggling other sports has made things difficult early, though. The majority of Clarinda baseball players also partake in spring sports. While that creates some logistical problems, Eberly welcomes it.
"We encourage that in a small school," Eberly said about Clarinda's strong numbers within their athletic programs. "We need them out for all the sports they can be. We've done pretty well and had a pretty good first week (of practice)."
The Cardinals weaved their way through last season with an 8-9 record and qualified for a district final.
"We had a really good group of young guys last year," Eberly said. "That kinda showed with our inconsistent play, but we have a higher ceiling than I think we have in the past."
Clarinda lost only three seniors from last year's squad and returned two of their top pitchers -- juniors Cooper Neal and Wyatt Schmitt.
Neal tossed 24 2/3 innings last year with a 1.14 ERA and 26 strikeouts. Schmitt fanned 33 batters and held a 4.06 ERA in 20 2/3 innings of duty.
"We think those are two of our top guys," Eberly said. "We look for them to lead our group of young guys on the mound."
Eberly also expects Michael Shull and Jon McCall to see time on the hill this year.
Offensively, Shull is the top returning bat for the Cardinals. The senior hit .370/.469/.407 with six RBIs in 54 at-bats last year. Neal, Tadyn Brown, Logan Green and Jarod McNeese return to the offense, too.
The pieces are there, but the Cardinals' offense was inconsistent at times last year. Six of their eight losses came when they scored less than two runs. Eberly says offensive consistency has been a focal point this preseason.
"If we grow offensively and put some runs on the board, I feel good that our pitching and defense will be good enough to give a chance to step on the field," he said.
The Cardinals also hope to compete in the always tough Hawkeye Ten Conference.
"The number one thing is to try to get better each day, but we have some big goals within the program," Eberly said. "We want to compete in the top echelon of the conference. Our conference is so tough that we have to go out and compete every day. Hopefully, with a little bit of luck, we can be in the top half."
Clarinda opens their season on May 24th against Bedford. Eberly made his comments on Monday's Upon Further Review. Click below to hear the full interview.