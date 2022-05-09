(Clarinda) -- As the baseball season looms, Clarinda has the pieces to duplicate last year's magical campaign.
But first, Coach Rod Eberly's team must work around the logistics of dealing with the spring sports season and an earlier start to the baseball schedule.
"It's hard to believe the season is already here," Eberly said. "But we're pretty excited about what we can do this season."
Practice started for the Cardinals last week, and their first game is only two weeks away.
"Kids playing multiple sports create challenges, but we have good relationships with the coaches here at Clarinda, so we try our best," Eberly said. "It will probably take a couple of weeks to get our feet under us."
When the Cardinals get their feet under them, they hope to build off last year's remarkable campaign that featured the program's first state tournament berth since 2005 after postseason wins over Treynor, Underwood and Panorama.
"We got hot at the right time," Eberly said. "We had a good group of guys that played a lot of baseball together. They kept grinding. Summer baseball in Iowa, you grind it out until the postseason, and hope you're playing well at the right time. That's what happened to us."
This year's roster features 53 players, including six starters from a year ago.
The Cardinals leaned heavily on the pitching rotation of Michael Shull, Cole Baumgart, Cooper Neal and Wyatt Schmitt. Shull was their ace, but has since graduated.
Neal posted a 5-3 record, 3.07 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 41 innings, Schmitt had a 3-2 record, 4.02 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings, and Baumgart tallied a 2-3 record, 3.38 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings.
"We had some good pitching and defense," Eberly said. "Cooper and Wyatt are four-year guys. Cole didn't pitch a ton last year, but he has some good stuff. We are excited about our pitching staff. Hopefully, we can get them into shape in the first couple of weeks to be where we were last year."
Offensively, Neal is the top returner after hitting .364 with 33 RBI. Tadyn Brown (.349, 17 RBI), Baumgart (.324, 15 RBI), Jarod McNeese (.314, 20 RBI), Isaac Jones (.309, 9 RBI) and Schmitt (.304, 19 RBI) also return to the lineup.
However, the Cardinals must fill the void left at their catching position by Logan Green, who will depart for the South Dakota State football program this summer.
"Our lineup is really good," Eberly said. "We are very excited about this group."
Eberly hopes his team's experiences leads to a few more wins in the always tough Hawkeye Ten Conference.
"Our experience should help us," he said. "The conference is always demanding, and every night is a challenge. Hopefully, we can lean on our experience and put some wins together this year."
The Cardinals open the season on May 23rd against Bedford. Check out the full interview with Coach Eberly below.