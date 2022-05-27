(Clarinda) -- Clarinda baseball is living up to its top-five state ranking, as the Cardinals (2-0) remained unbeaten on the season with a 7-2 victory over Hawkeye Ten conference foe Shenandoah (0-1) Thursday night.
Shenandoah jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning but it was all Clarinda from there, as the Cardinals scored two runs in the second inning, three in the third and two more in the sixth.
“We came out and threw strikes for the most part,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “Shenandoah got out on us right away, but we’re learning how to play with some different guys in the lineup and I thought we responded well.”
On the mound, Cooper Neal pitched a gem for Clarinda, tossing five one-hit innings with just one run allowed. Neal also recorded eight strikeouts and retired all but three of the 18 batters he faced.
“I really didn’t feel like I had my best stuff off-speed wise, but I was able to locate some fastballs well tonight, so that really helped,” Neal said. “The umpire was calling [strikes] low, which I liked. I just lived there all night.”
Neal, who threw 68 pitches Thursday, had an extended spring sports season due to his success on the golf course, so his time on the baseball field has been limited thus far.
“Before tonight, the most pitches I’d thrown was about 40, so I just have to ease back into it and get everything going again,” Neal said.
On the offensive side, Clarinda deployed its signature “small ball” strategy to nab another convincing win. The Cardinals stole six bases on the night and drew five walks. Cole Baumgart, Jared McNeese and Eli Drennen all drove in one run apiece, while James McCall and Ronnie Weidman each recorded a hit as well.
Shenandoah’s Logan Dickerson went five innings and allowed five runs before being relieved by Dalton Athen, who tossed two innings, allowing two runs. Hunter Dukes and Camden Lorimor each scored a run for the Mustangs.
Touted as a state championship contender in preseason polls, Clarinda is still looking to improve its on field play.
“We have to be more consistent as far as squaring up the ball more,” Eberly said. “We have to move runners better because we haven’t done much of that yet. We just haven’t been very offensive, we’re a very defensive team, so hopefully [our offense] will continue to get better as we move on.”
Next up for the Cardinals is a doubleheader on the road against Atlantic next week, while Shenandoah will host Mount Ayr for a non-conference tilt Saturday.
View video interviews with Eberly and Neal below.