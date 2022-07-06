(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda baseball team carried Tuesday's fast start into Wednesday afternoon for a 10-0 win over Red Oak in Class 2A District 16 play.
"We had pretty good at-bats," Clarinda Coach Rod Eberly said. "Red Oak is always well-coached. We knew we were going to get their best shot. We were fortunate enough they made a few mistakes, and we compounded on those."
The Cardinals (21-7) grabbed their third win of the year over Red Oak in a game delayed nearly 24 hours due to inclement weather that suspended play on Tuesday evening. The Cardinals entered Wednesday with a 6-0 lead and a laser focus.
"We knew we couldn't let down," Eberly said. "Six runs is not much in a seven-inning game. We had to be focused and have good at-bats."
The Cardinals complemented their six-run outing on Tuesday with four runs in the fourth inning to snag the five-inning victory.
Clarinda's offense totaled 10 hits in the win, including three from their No. 9 hitter, Ronnie Weidman.
"I went in a slump, but I've gotten better," Weidman said. "Going up there with confidence helps a lot."
Weidman's three-RBI evening was the latest strong output from the bottom of the Cardinals' lineup, which has become a theme this year.
"When you can produce up and down your order, you have a chance to be really successful," Eberly said. "You need guys to perform at all levels if you're going to advance in the tournament because there's never an easy night."
Cole Baumgart added two hits and an RBI for Clarinda, and Wyatt Schmitt also muscled two hits.
Senior Jarod McNeese had only one hit, but it was a big one -- a two-run home run over the left-field fence in the fourth inning for his third dinger this season.
"It felt good," McNeese said. "The pitch was a little inside, but I turned on it good. Getting into deep counts has helped me see the ball a lot."
Isaac Jones added a hit and an RBI to the Cardinals offensive efforts.
Cooper Neal took the win on the bump after tossing two innings on Tuesday. The senior struck out two on two walks and one hit, and James McCall tossed three innings with a pair of strikeouts on four hits.
Landon Couse and Dawson Bond had two hits apiece for Red Oak (12-16). None of the Tigers' starters graduate, and their lone senior is reserve Ryan Johnson.
The win puts the Cardinals in a familiar place: a district championship game.
The Cardinals host the Class 2A District 15 final on Saturday against Treynor on KMA-FM 99.1. Saturday's meeting marks the third consecutive year Treynor and Clarinda meet in the postseason. Treynor won the district final meeting in 2020, while Clarinda was the victor in last year's semifinal meeting.
Treynor and Clarinda also met in district championship games in 2016 and 2017. Clarinda won the 2016 showdown, and Treynor came out on top in 2017.
Clarinda has the 1-0 edge this year with an 11-4 win over Treynor on June 4th.
"We'll focus on ourselves more than the opponent," Eberly said. "Both teams are playing pretty good baseball. We'll continue to do what we do. Hopefully, things work out for us."
If Clarinda is to win the latest Treynor/Clarinda showdown, Coach Eberly feels it will be because his team stuck to what got them there.
"Pitching and defense," Eberly said. "Those will keep us where we want to be."
Check out the full interviews with Weidman, McNeese and Eberly below.