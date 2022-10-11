(Shenandoah) -- A tough opening-set loss did nothing to hold back Clarinda Tuesday on their way to a four-set Hawkeye Ten Conference win over Page County rival, Shenandoah.
The Cardinals (15-15 overall, 4-6 Hawkeye Ten) shook off a loss in the first set on their way to a 24-26, 25-16, 25-8, 25-15 victory over the Fillies (16-13, 4-6).
“We really took care of our side,” Clarinda head coach Jess Hanafan told KMA Sports. “Honestly, we had our best game of the season with not making errors. Our serving percentage was the best it has been, our hitting percentage was good and we got a lot of kills. It took everybody on the floor to do it.”
Addison Wagoner led the way for the Cardinals with 11 kills while Taylor Cole added nine, but every member of the Clarinda team seemingly refused to let the ball hit the floor. That was led by Cole, who recently reached 1,000 career digs, as well as libero Presley Jobe and setter Emmy Allbaugh, who pushed past 1,000 assists last week and had 21 for the night.
“I just try and making nothing drop, so hitters can get kills because I trust them a lot,” Jobe said. “I think our biggest thing tonight was our serve receive. It was really good.”
“The defense was very good tonight,” Allbaugh added. “It made setting for me really easy. Our hitters were so smart with the ball, and the serves were in. It was perfect all around.”
After a back-and-forth opening set that featured 10 ties and a Shenandoah triumph, Clarinda had no trouble bouncing right back. They scored four of the first five, seven of the first nine and pulled away in the middle stages to even the match.
The third and fourth were elementary with the Cardinals rallying off 16 of the first 19 in the third and putting together a 9-1 stretch in the fourth before claiming a key Hawkeye Ten meeting just in time for the postseason.
“We really just kept the ball in play,” Hanafan added. “Our girls were swinging hard and were being smart. We have power hitters, and Taylor Cole is super smart on the floor. She has a lot of her kills by tipping and pushing and dinking it around. It was nice to see it come together the last game of the year to get ready for the postseason.”
Shenandoah’s lengthy block led to some mid-match adjustments from Cole and the rest of the Clarinda lineup. The Fillies had four blocks in the first set and three more in the first 10 points of the second, but they finished the night with just two more the rest of the way.
“That’s kind of how I’ve learned to play, being pretty short out on the outside,” Cole said of her heady hitting. “Timing is usually the thing I’ve got, especially with Shenandoah having such a big block.”
For the Fillies, Ashlynn Hodges had a match-best 12 kills while Peyton Athen passed out 17 assists in the defeat. Shenandoah is back in action on Thursday at home against Thomas Jefferson and Southwest Valley while Clarinda takes the rest of the week off prior to a regional first round meeting with Red Oak next Wednesday.
“We’re definitely going to roll with this straight into Red Oak,” Cole concluded. “We’ve lost to them once already, so we’re going to try to use the momentum from tonight to keep the season going.”
Check out full video interviews with Coach Hanafan, Allbaugh, Jobe and Cole below.