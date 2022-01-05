(Clarinda) -- The fourth season in the history of the Clarinda bowling program is off to a swell start.
The girls team is undefeated at 4-0 while the boys team is 3-1.
"We've been doing a great job," said Coach Ashley Woods. "Our boys went to state last year, and they've picked up right where they left off last year. I'm super proud of them. The girls team is also doing well. I'm looking forward to continuing that for the rest of the season."
The Cardinals returned a nice core on both sides, so expectations were high coming into this season.
The girls narrowly missed qualifying for state as a team last year. Madi Pulliam -- the 2021 KMAland Bowler of the Year -- graduated, but junior Aly Johnson has become the Cardinals' top bowler.
Johnson owns a season-best 352 series and has knocked down 1,674 pins this season.
"We had a couple of younger girls that I knew had the potential to step up," Woods said. "Aly is consistent. I knew she would step up."
Kemper Beckel, Andi Woods, Madison Smith, Ryplee Sunderman and Dakota Wise have also contributed to the Cardinals.
Ronald Weidman has a team-best series of 508 for the boys, while Owen Johnson, Tyson Bramble, Colton Owens and Levi Wise have also been mainstays in Clarinda's lineup.
The highlight of the boys' season came in their first meet when they beat St. Albert.
Woods credits their comfortability with their home lanes as the reason for their success on November 29th.
"The thing about bowling is the home-field advantage," Woods said, "the lanes are set up differently everywhere you go. That played a big part."
This year's success comes in only the fourth year of the Clarinda program, which kickstarted in 2018 under Coach Woods. Woods says bowling has always been strong in the community, which has led to their instant success.
"It's been awesome," Woods said. "Dave Nowakowski runs an amazing youth program. We have almost 80 kids out from first grade through seniors. Those kids have been in a bowling alley for many years. They put in a lot of time and practice."
The Cardinals return to action on Thursday when they face Lewis Central.
"I just want to see us continue to put up good scores," Woods said. "They've been bowling well. We are just working on little things like picking up spares more consistently. They know what they need to do."
Woods says her teams haven't discussed long-term goals, but they are obvious.
"The boys would like to go back to state," she said. "The girls were darn close last year. Hopefully, we can get them a trip to the state tournament as well."
Check out the full interview with Coach Woods below.