(Clarinda) -- After a strong showing last season, the Clarinda bowling program has picked up where it left off.
The girls team -- a state runner-up last year -- opened the season on a high note. The Cardinals posted a 2699 in their season-opening triangular with St. Albert and Tri-Center.
"They bowled the best score they've ever bowled," Coach Ashley Woods said. "Everyone did a great job."
The ceiling is high for the girls squad after a runner-up showing at last year's state tournament.
"We have everyone returning from last year," Woods said. "The expectations and excitement is high. I was worried we wouldn't come out guns blazing, but they came out and bowled awesome. I'd like to see that out of them the rest of the year."
Kemper Beckel, Allyson Johnson, Madison Smith, Ryplee Sunderman, Dakota Wise and Andi Woods were in the lineup for the Cardinals in their season opener. Woods led the lineup with 417 total pins while Beckel buried 352.
"A vast majority of them have multiple years of varsity experience," Coach Woods said. "Anyone of them could be in the top two. It's always a great problem to have when anyone could be your number one on a given night."
The boys also opened the year with St. Albert and Tri-Center. They finished second behind a talented St. Albert squad.
"They struggled a little bit," Woods said. "But we knew going in we'd have to put up good numbers. We didn't do that, but I expect them to get better."
Junior Tyson Bramble buried 418 pins while Colton Owens, Grant Barr, Owen Johnson, Levi Wise and Ronnie Weidman were also in the lineup.
"I expect to see good things out of them," Woods said. "I know they'll put up big numbers for us."
The Cardinals have the pieces for another strong season, but the Hawkeye 10 is loaded with talent. The Shenandoah boys, Lewis Central girls and Denison-Schleswig boys won state titles last year, and the St. Albert boys appear primed for a memorable year. Clarinda could make some noise, too, but it won't be easy.
"It's one of the best conferences in the state," Woods said. "I want to see the kids do their best every night. You can put your best effort in and fall short. I understand that. As long as they try their best, we'll be fine. It doesn't matter what happens in the regular season. We want to see their best performance at districts and state if we make it that far."
Clarinda's next meet is Thursday against Creston. Click below to hear more with Coach Woods.