(Waterloo) -- The Clarinda girls bowling team made a major impact in their first trip to the state tournament on Monday in Waterloo.
The Cardinals caught fire during the preliminary Baker rounds, securing the No. 1 seed in the eight-team bracketed 1A tournament. From there, they advanced all the way to the state championship before claiming a state runner-up trophy.
“It was so exciting,” Clarinda coach Ashley Woods told KMA Sports. “We kind of had no expectations coming in. I preached all day to them to have fun, and that’s exactly what they did. They had a great time.”
Clarinda finished with a 2841 pin total in the preliminary round, ripping off an incredible rally in games 10 through 15. The Cardinals went 213, 192, 213, 191, 201 and 255 to claim the top seed.
“Bowling is a contagious thing,” Woods said, “especially in that format. Someone starts with a strike, which Dakota (Wise) was clutch for us, especially late. She would get up there and throw strikes, and everyone would follow her.”
After taking the top seed, Clarinda moved into bracket play with best-of-five series wins over Central DeWitt (in 4) and Vinton Shellsburg (in 5). The championship came against one of the most powerful girls programs each year, Louisa-Muscatine, and the Cardinals met their match.
“Once you get to that point, it’s really a different game,” Woods said. “You just have to get three points. It doesn’t have anything to do with total pins, which is generally how you win a match throughout the year. We had to really preach to the kids that we have to win three.
“They just stuck with the pressure all day long. It was amazing to see. They would pick each other up if someone had an open. They did what they needed to do.”
Louisa-Muscatine’s win clinched their sixth consecutive state bowling championship and seventh in school history. Despite the loss, Woods says her team was proud of what they did on Monday.
“I kind of expected them to maybe be upset, but no one was,” Woods said. “They were proud of their runner-up, and we were proud of them, too. We told them there was nothing to be ashamed of. And they didn’t just give it to them. They bowled good matches against a team that has (won six state championships in a row). They’d been there before and know what it takes.”
Listen to much more with Woods from Tuesday’s UFR interview below.