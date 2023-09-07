(Clarinda) -- The Atlantic girls and Clarinda boys won team titles, while Clarinda swept the individual titles at their home meet on Thursday.
The individual crowns went to the Cardinals' Raenna Henke and Treyton Schaapherder.
Henke won the girls race, holding off the pack in 20:21.73.
"This is our new course," Henke said. "I tried as hard as I could. It has a lot of switchbacks and repeating. It can get in your head, but I just tried not to let it get me. I felt like I got off strong and held pretty well in the second mile."
Teammate Riley King was sixth in 22:00.62, while Elaina Hesse was eighth in 22:30.83 as the Cardinals finished second with 40 points.
Atlantic won the girls team title with 25 points. The Trojans put two in the top five: Claire Pelllett and Belle Berg in second and fifth, respectively.
"I felt good," Pellett said. "It was a good race. I'm extremely proud (of her team). We challenged the girls to pack run. That's what happened. We ran well."
"We all tried to stay with the person in front," Berg said. "That worked awesome today. We pushed each other."
Atlantic also had top 15 finishes from Katrina Williams (seventh), Makenna Schroeder (ninth), Megan Birge (10th), Elynor Brummer (12th), Faith Altman (13th) and Avery Nicholas (14th).
Hailey Egbert led Shenandoah's performance with a third-place finish, while Rock Port's Norah Watkins also cracked the top five, finishing fifth.
Riverside's Bailey Richardson and East Atchison's Jayla Irvine were 11th and 15th, respectively.
View the full interviews with Berg, Pellett and Henke below.
In boys action, the Cardinals totaled 26 points. Clarinda put three in the top five and five in the top 15. Treyton Schaapherder remained perfect on the year, collecting the title in 16:18.69.
"It was awesome to have that showing on our home course," Schaapherder said. "It was fun running as a team."
Teammate Kyle Wagoner finished right behind Schaapherder in second in 17:02.92.
"I really liked the course," Wagoner said. "I love running with these guys. We're capable of a lot."
Alex Lihs was the third part of the Cardinals lead trio. He was fifth in 17:57.07.
"I loved the new course," Lihs said. "It was a great day to run. It's been fun training with (Schaapherder and Wagoner).
Hayden Hash was 13th in 18:53.53, while Grant Barr finished 14th in 18:54.10.
Red Oak's Emmanuel Grass was third in 17:02.92. Riverside's Brody Henderson also cracked the top five, taking fourth in 17:56.64.
Riverside's Mason McCready and Dawson Henderson were sixth and eighth, respectively. Atlantic's Alex Sonntag finished seventh, while teammates Bennett Whetstone and Devon Fields were 10th and 12th. Shenandoah's Luke Daoust medaled by finishing ninth, and Essex's Tony Racine was 11th.
View the full interviews with Lihs, Wagoner and Schaapherder below.