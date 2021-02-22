(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda boys bowling team put together a dream scenario last week to qualify for their first state tournament in school history.
The three-year-old program upset heavily-favored St. Albert behind a performance that saw the Cardinals post the top three individual scores.
“I hardly have the words for what the boys did,” Coach Ashley Woods told KMA Sports. “After the first game, we kind of looked at each other and thought they might be on to something special here. St. Albert was the favorite, and no one even had Clarinda on the radar, but our boys went out and bowled some of the best games of their careers.”
Owen Johnson led the way for Clarinda, which posted a school-record 3,228 score, finishing with a 536 series. Xander Pullen followed with a 505, and Ronnie Weidman ended up with a 448 in third.
In addition, Carter Larson was eighth with a 412 while Levi Wise had a 386 and Tyson Bramble a 336. The group then combined on a 951 Baker series.
“It means a lot for us to qualify after just three years of having a program,” Woods said. “These kids have been bowling for years and some of them since they were four, five, six years old. They have a lot of experience, just not necessarily on this kind of stage.”
The Cardinals will bowl on Wednesday in the Class 1A tournament at Waterloo’s Cadillac XBC.
“We haven’t really talked about goals,” Woods said. “We were busy (Thursday) so we haven’t seen the kids yet. We know that they can do it. They put up an amazing score, and we want them to go over there, have a great time, enjoy the moment and do the best they can.”
One day after the Cardinal boys qualified, Madi Pulliam punched her ticket to the state tournament. Pulliam is competing Monday in Waterloo.
“Anyone that knows Madi’s story knows that (qualifying) was pretty special,” Woods said. “She didn’t even get to bowl last year as she was fighting cancer. She picked up her bowling ball and started rehabbing this spring, and to be where she is at today is pretty incredible.”
Hear the complete interview with Woods from Monday’s sports feature linked below.