(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda boys basketball team enters the 2021-22 season with high hopes and a tough opening week ahead of them.
"We are pretty excited," said Coach Rod Eberly. "We are trying to carry over some momentum from last year. We feel like we got some things we can do better this year that will only help us get to our expectations."
It's been a strong calendar year for Clarinda athletics, particularly on the boys' side. The track team took third at Hawkeye Ten, the baseball team qualified for state for the first time since 2005, and the football program reached the postseason. Many contributors from those squads also play basketball, so Eberly hopes they can parlay some of that success onto the hardwood.
"When you have success in multiple sports, kids get confidence in themselves," he said. "Then you benefit from that in multiple sports."
The Cardinals went 10-11 last season with a 2-8 record in the Hawkeye Ten.
"We defended well," Eberly said. "We gave up just over 60 points. If we defend again this year, that will be one of our strengths. We're going to capitalize on playing good defense."
However, they constantly found themselves in tight games, losing eight games by eight points or less.
"The conference is really good and will be really good again," Eberly said. "And we are right there. A lot of our guys have a chip on their shoulder about that. Hopefully, we can carry that mentality and break through this year. If we get half of those or more, we will have a special season on our hands."
Drew Brown leads the way for Clarinda after a stellar junior season, where he posted 14.9 points per game while shooting 42.6%.
"Drew is a good leader," Eberly said. "He's going to get his on most nights."
Grant Jobe -- a 6-foot-5 senior -- provides some height for the Cardinals and averaged 9.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest last season. Wyatt Schmitt, Tadyn Brown, Cooper Neal and Isaac Jones also return to the mix after being key contributors last season.
Clarinda opens their season Monday against Nodaway Valley, followed by Red Oak on Tuesday and St. Albert on Friday. The week serves as a good gauge for Coach Eberly's team. Nodaway Valley and St. Albert are always stout, and Red Oak has the pieces to be much improved this season.
"Everyone will get their legs the first week," he said. "Our first week will be a good challenge to see where we are. We are excited for the challenge ahead."
Tuesday's game between Clarinda and Red Oak can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1. with Ethan Hewett. Check out the full interview with Coach Eberly below.