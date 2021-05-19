(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda boys will have a presence in every field event at this week's Class 2A State Track Meet.
The Cardinals' seven qualifications are a part of their nine events they will compete in during their stay in Des Moines, thanks to a strong showing at Thursday's Class 2A State Qualifying Meet in Treynor.
"I thought it was a great meet," Coach Chad Blank said. "We stepped off the bus with some confidence and did what we needed to do. I'm very pleased with the way the boys competed and didn't back down from the competition."
Sophomore Isaac Jones highlighted Clarinda's stellar district showing with a title in the high jump. Jones jumped 6-07, besting Noah James (Treynor), who owns the best leap in Class 2A this season. Jones will likely have some extra motivation after struggling at the Drake Relays and only jumping 6-02.
"My message to him (after Drake) was that this sucks, but we can learn from it," Blank said. "He learned from it, and it definitely motivated him. He's brought a different mindset since that day. His goal since that day was to get back to the Blue Oval and jump big. Hopefully, he can put it together."
Michael Shull and Tadyn Brown qualified in the long jump, Logan Green punched his ticket to state in the shot put and the duo of Crew Howard and Grant Jobe are state-bound in the discus.
"Those guys are so focused on their craft and really want to learn," Blank said. "They've been getting after it every day. The small things have led to big things. Hats off to those kids."
Brown qualified in the 200. The Cardinals also sent two relays -- the 4x200 and shuttle hurdle -- to Des Moines.
Coach Blank is in his first year as the head coach at Clarinda after a stellar prep career at Nishnabotna and a collegiate career at Briar Cliff. He hopes the groundwork is set for more stellar seasons.
"I had high expectations," Blank said. "We thought we could do some great things. I'm not sure nine qualifiers would be a thing, but that's awesome. Things are coming up over here, and it's great to see it paying off."
Blank is no stranger to Des Moines. He won five state medals during his career and hopes his team can learn from his experiences in Des Moines.
"My first time there was nerve-wracking," he said. "My message to the boys is that nothing is different. It's the same events they've done all year long. Just remember the little things and don't do anything outside yourself. Do what got you there, take in the moment and execute."
Derek Martin (@d2mart) and Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports from Des Moines throughout the week. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Blank.