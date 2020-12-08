(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda boys basketball team is off to a 3-0 start thanks to stellar defense and the ability to finish games.
The strong start comes despite the Cardinals having to replace 75 percent of their scoring from last year's squad that finished 9-14.
"To be sitting here at 3-0 starting week two feels pretty good," Coach Rod Eberly said.
The Cardinals have opened the season with victories over Nodaway Valley, Red Oak and St. Albert.
So far, the Cardinals have been able to finish games strong and pull away for victories, something they struggled with at times last year.
"That's something we have talked about," Eberly said. "We've been ahead in a lot of games and not finished. That's something we have truly focused on."
Eberly feels the key to their role reversal has been their defense, which has held all three opponents to only 43 points per game.
"We've really put an emphasis on trying to play defense," he said. "We feel like if we can do that each night, it gives us a chance to be in the game no matter where you are at."
The veteran coach adds their defensive improvements are because his team is trusting the system.
"They have bought into the belief that playing defense is important," Eberly said. "That doesn't always happen, but they have taken pride in it. We certainly have a long ways to go with some of the things we are doing and they know that."
Offensively, the Cardinals are averaging 57 points per game and are currently shooting 37 percent from three while also shooting. They've been able to hit the two-pointers, too, shooting 49 percent from the field.
"We have been able to get to the hoop," Eberly said. "I think it has carried over. We've been very aggressive. When you are aggressive getting to the hoop, it opens up your outside game."
Junior Drew Brown has been on fire to start the season with 19.3 points per game including a 30-point output in their season-opening win over Red Oak.
"This is his second full year of being a starter," Eberly said. "He puts a lot of time into the gym. He wants to be a good player. He's stepped up so far and shown some parts of the game that he didn't last year."
Grant Jobe, Michael Shull, Wyatt Schmitt, Tadyn Brown and Cooper Neal have also been cogs in the Clarinda lineup early in the season.
The path for Clarinda doesn't get any easier this week. While their scheduled Tuesday showdown with Atlantic was canceled, they will return to the floor Friday night against Glenwood, led by reigning Hawkeye Ten Player of the Year Ryan Blum.
"The schedule continues to get harder," Eberly said. "When you have a player like Blum, they are always going to be good."
The Cardinals will finish the week against Page County foe Shenandoah on Saturday.
The goal for this week, according to Coach Eberly? Build off their 3-0 start.
"We are just trying to get better this week," he said. "Take each day for what it is, enjoy being around each other and hopefully, continue to play."
The complete interview with Coach Eberly can be heard below.