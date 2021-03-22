(Clarinda) -- The defending Hawkeye Ten boys tennis champions enter the 2021 season with a lot of uncertainties but excitement.
"We are glad to be back out on the court," Clarinda Tennis Coach Matt Bird said. "But there are a lot of question marks. There's a lot of uncertainty, but we can't wait to get after it again."
The Cardinals won the Hawkeye Ten crown in 2019 and were poised for a repeat in 2020 before COVID-19 canceled the season.
"It was very disappointing," Bird said. "We think we certainly would have been in the conversation."
Bird feels last year's canceled season might have stunted the growth of some of his underclassmen, many of whom likely would have seen quality varsity time.
"We would have had four open spots," he said. "The young guys got hurt last year, too. It wasn't just the seniors. We are kind of starting over in a sense. It's difficult because you aren't sure where your lineup is going to be. But once you get on the courts and you start practicing, it goes away quick. We are going to try to look forward and make the most of it."
The Cardinals are a week into their preseason practices.
"It's gone well," Bird said. "The kids have shown up and are ready to go after it. I always think spring brings enthusiasm."
Bird expects seniors Konnor Pullen and Cyrus Lawrence to lead the way.
"They are going to lead the charge as we get going," Bird said about his two seniors.
The Cardinals also have a strong junior class with Lance Regehr, Nathan Brown and Kale Downey.
Coach Bird's squad does not have a lot of returning varsity experience, so he expects a learning curve.
"Every trip out is going to be a learning experience early in the season," Bird said.
Clarinda's first meet is April 1st at Lewis Central, their first of three meets in the first week.
"We want to do what we can to prepare all aspects of our game and see where we are," Bird said. "We want to compete."
The complete interview with Coach Bird can be heard below.