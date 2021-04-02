(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda boys track team was a pleasant surprise at Tuesday's Hawkeye Ten South Division Meet. Now Coach Chad Blank hopes his team can parlay their early-season success into the entire season.
"I was really happy with the way the athletes competed," he said. "We've tried to create an atmosphere where we compete in everything to do. It was great to see."
Blank -- a former Nishnabotna standout -- is in his first year at Clarinda. He admits he had high hopes for their first meet but was skeptical.
"There's always some questions, but I thought we were capable of a lot," he said. "It was nice to see our kids run well."
The meet was the first in almost two years for Clarinda runners.
"It was great to be back," Blank said. "I definitely missed it. And I could tell the athletes missed it."
The Cardinals' strength this season appears to be in the sprints and jumping events, but they have balance.
"We are pretty well-rounded," Blank said. "But we got a lot of wins in the sprints and jumps."
Tadyn Brown started his sophomore campaign by playing a hand in three championships for the Cardinals. Brown claimed individual golds in the 100 and 200 and contributed to the victorious 4 x 100 relay.
"Tadyn works hard day in and day out," Blank said. "He brings great energy to practice."
Brown is a part of a talented core of sprinters for the Cardinals, alongside Cole Ridnour, Michael Shull and Nathan King.
Isaac Jones was a pleasant surprise in the high jump. The sophomore cleared 6-02 en route to a first-place finish.
"Seeing that kid dunk, I thought he could high-jump pretty high," Blank said. "The goal going in was six-foot. He struggled with some lower heights, but I told him to trust himself and the things we've been doing. He exceeded my expectations, and maybe even his own."
Blank hopes Jones' strong debut is a sign of things to come.
"We just have to keep raising the bar," he said. "As we start practicing some more specific things, I think he'll keep improving. The sky's the limit for him."
Clarinda also had success in the throwing events, thanks to Logan Green's title in the shot put.
The Cardinals look to build off Tuesday's performance on Monday when they travel to Glenwood.
"The message is always to be better than yesterday," Blank said. "Enjoy the wins and PRs, but try to be better. Don't be complacent. We just have to keep striving."
The complete interview with Coach Blank can be heard below.