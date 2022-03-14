(Clarinda) -- As the Spring sports season nears, there is a well-deserved sense of excitement and optimism surrounding the Clarinda boys track program.
"We are looking pretty sharp so far," said Coach Chad Blank. "We've had to be inside a lot, but we've done what we can get done. We are just focusing on the little things right now to set up success for the rest of the season."
The Cardinals turned heads in the Hawkeye Ten last year with a third-place finish at the conference meet. They also competed well in a district that featured Class 2A's top two teams (Treynor and Underwood) and a 16th place finish at the state meet. With the first year of Coach Blank's tenure bringing in so much success, the Cardinals hope for more of the same.
"Last year set the tone of what we want to see as a program," Blank said. "We had a great senior class last year. What they did last year left a legacy. We want to build off of the foundation we built last year and keep getting better."
Isaac Jones leads the Cardinals' talented bunch. The junior turned heads last year by winning a Class 2A state title in the high jump with a leap of 6-06.00.
"The thing with Isaac is that he keeps getting better every day," Blank said. "He's not doing anything outside of himself, just what got him there. That's doing the little things correctly. He's getting stronger and more explosive. He looks solid so far."
Tadyn Brown was a state qualifier in the 200 and long jump. And Grant Jobe and Logan Green should spearhead the throwing events for the Cardinals after state qualifications in the discus and shot put, respectively.
The Cardinals relied heavily on the field events and sprints last season, but their distance lineup appears stout after impressive cross country seasons from Kyle Wagoner and Treyton Schaapherder.
"We are strong all-around,' Blank said. "It will be awesome to get some points in some of the distance events. It's going to be exciting to see what they can do on the track."
Blank says his team hasn't put much thought into goals.
"We are obsessed with the process of getting better every day.," he said. "We think we are capable of some special things this year, but that comes down to doing what we need to do every single day. Hopefully, we are healthy, sharp and can do some special things come May."
The Cardinals' first outdoor meet is the Hawkeye Ten South Meet at Glenwood on March 31st. Check out the full interview with Coach Blank below.