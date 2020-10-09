(Des Moines) -- Clarinda ends their regular season on a high note with a dominating 36-7 victory over Des Moines Christian.
With a season that started out slow for the Cardinals due to an odd preseason battling COVID-19, a week one Saturday game and no home game until week five Clarinda finishes the season strong with a win. Tadyn Brown opened up the scoring with 38 seconds left in the first half with an 80 yard touchdown run and the Cardinals never looked back.
“The line blocked pretty well, I got outside and there was nobody there except for my team,” Brown said.
Brown continued the momentum for Clarinda when after only one minute and 36 seconds later Brown returned a punt 45 yards into the endzone to give Clarinda a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. Head coach Collin Bevins how this win was an all around team effort.
“We finally put a game together where special teams scored a touchdown, defense scored a touchdown and we just overall scored in all three phases of the game. When you can do that things turn out pretty well for you,” Bevins said.
Brown added one more first half touchdown for Clarinda after a Crew Howard safety and the Cardinals found themselves up 23-0 in a quick amount of time. Des Moines Christian was able to sustain lengthy drives with big plays but were 0-3 in the red zone. Bevins talked about his defense.
“It’s a bend but don’t break mentality. We are pretty good when we have to defend less than 20 yards and we preach that in practice,” Bevins said.
Clarinda extended their lead to a 36-0 lead until Des Moines Christian got onto the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter. With what has been such an odd 2020 season for Clarinda Bevins spoke on his team's resiliency.
“We’ve bounced back and we never know what is going to come and our guys are pretty good at taking the punches and rolling with it,” Bevins said.
Clarinda moves to 3-4 on the season and Des Moines Christian falls to 3-2. Clarinda will await their postseason opponent which will be released tomorrow at noon. Bevins talked about the preparation for the upcoming week.
“We are going to process this win with our 24 hour rule and then we move on. As coaches we will go and collect our film tomorrow and then come back in on Sunday and start the process all over again,” Bevins said.
