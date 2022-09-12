(Red Oak) -- Clarinda won three of a possible four championships while Riverside grabbed the other at the fourth annual Paul Fish Invitational at the Red Oak Country Club on Monday.
The Cardinals girls went 1-2-3, put four in the top five and five in the top eight on their way to 19 points and a team championship. Mayson Hartley claimed the individual championship with a time of 20:19.50.
“My last course was Clarinda, and I ran better here than there,” Hartley said. “This course is a lot harder, and I’m starting to feel more to my regular self.”
The Red Oak course is one of the hilliest courses in the area, and Hartley said there’s no real way to “attack” those hills.
“You don’t,” she said. “You just think it’s flat, and you go up it. I just tell myself it’s not a hilly course, even though it is. You’ve got to trick your mind.”
Teammates Raenna Henke and Maya Hunter ran next for the Cardinals while Callie King took fifth and Amelia Hesse came in eighth. Henke ran 21:14.75, Hunter came in at 22:41.34, King put up a 23:59.00 and Hesse ran a 24:44.71.
“Coming into this race I was getting mentally prepared for the hills,” Henke said. “(They) are always going to catch you off guard, but you’ve just got to go with it.”
“For me, as a freshman, it was a little rough on the hills,” Hunter added. “It’s a tough course, but for third place, I feel really good about myself.”
Clarinda’s sixth and seventh runners in the girl’s race were also medalists with Richlyn Muff (26:17.28) going 12th and Taylor Rasmussen (26:51.53) taking 15th.
Riverside’s Bailey Richardson broke up the Clarinda monotony with a time of 23:55.34 in fourth place.
“I felt pleasantly surprised,” Richardson said of her race. “I know Red Oak is a hard course for everybody, but it was beautiful weather and my other teammates did good as well.”
The Bulldogs scored 49 points and finished in second as a team. Lydia Erickson (24:34.75) was seventh, Brecken Pierce (25:20.69) took ninth and Becca Cody (26:31.00) finished in 13th.
Creston placed third with 70 points, Shenandoah had 111 in fourth and Red Oak finished fifth with 118.
Shenandoah’s Hailey Egbert was sixth in 24:02.31, and Creston’s Emma Pantini (25:44.72), Autumn Stafford (26:02.65) and Sydney Strunk (26:43.53) ended in 10th, 11th and 14th, respectively.
Clarinda owned the top two spots in the boy’s race, too, but Riverside put two others in the top four, three in the first six and five in the top 11 to win the team title by a mere four points. The Bulldogs had 31 points to Clarinda’s 35.
Mason McCready and Brody Henderson led the Bulldogs contingent in third and fourth, respectively, with times of 19:05.78 and 19:18.40.
“I’m feeling tired,” McCready said. “We had a plan to go out at the start of the race and not looking for time. Just compete. Last week, we lost to Clarinda by one point as a team, and we decided to come out and compete as best as we can.”
“I don’t think I was ready (for the hills),” Henderson added, “but I knew I had to come in (and run well) because we were planning on getting first.”
Treyton Schaapherder of Clarinda claimed another individual championship with a sterling time of 17:38.34.
“I just like the hard courses,” Schaapherder said. “I just try and grind them out. This is a perfect race for that.”
Teammate Kyle Wagoner was second in 17:59.00 and had a bit of a different strategy on the hills.
“My strategy is more to stride down them,” he said. “I haven’t had as much progression as Treyton (this year), but I’m still shaving off time.”
East Union’s Jacob Driskill rounded out the first five with a 19:26.78, and Riverside’s Eric Duhachek (19:40.65), Creston’s Riley Wipperman (19:54.06), Clarinda’s Alex Lihs (19:58.02), Steven Barrett of East Mills (19:59.15) and Dawson Henderson of Riverside (20:00.83) were the rest of the top 10.
Other top 15 medalists were Teegan Schechinger of Riverside (11th, 20:04.94), Rylan Henke of Clarinda (12th, 20:06.02), Damien Little Thunder of Shenandoah (13th, 20:11.81), Creston’s Owen Weis (14th, 20:19.31) and Grant Barr of Clarinda (15th, 20:33.87).
Creston was third in the boy’s team race with 79 points, and Shenandoah (91) and East Mills (147) were the rest of the top five. Southwest Valley claimed sixth with 181 points, and Bedford scored 183 in seventh.
View the complete results from the meet and video interviews with Hartley, Henke, Hunter, Richardson, Schaapherder, Wagoner, McCready and Henderson below.