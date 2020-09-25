(Clarinda) -- A very happy homecoming in Clarinda as the Cardinals defeated their Page County rival Shenandoah 45-10 to reclaim the Page County Superbowl trophy.
The first time playing on the new field in Clarinda proved to be worth the wait for the Cardinals. The first time the offense touched the ball on the new sod Cole Ridnour took it 53 yards into the endzone and the offense never let up. That score was followed by a defensive three and out which gave the Cardinals the ball back on the 25 yard line. That’s where Wyatt Schmitt connected with Michael Shull in the endzone
“We work really hard in practice to make sure we get all of our defensive reads right. On offense we do the same thing because we need points on the board to win games,” sophomore quarterback Wyatt Schmitt said.
Clarinda dominated the line of scrimmage with their offensive line lead behind homecoming king Crew Howard allowed the Cardinals to rush for 306 of the 374 total offensive yards. Head coach for the Cardinals Collin Bevins spoke on his offensive line.
“We’ve been on them the last couple of weeks as we haven’t been running the ball well. I’ve been challenging them and they answered the bell tonight,” Bevins said. “That’s our heart and soul and we are going to keep running behind them.”
The Cardinals put up 28 points in the first quarter on four drives and led at the half 35-10. Clarinda received the opening kick of the third quarter and only needed four plays before Schmitt took it 18 yards into the endzone to increase the lead to 42-10. Clarinda would add one more 41 yard field goal by Nathan Barnes at the end of the third quarter to force a running clock throughout the remainder of the game. Bevins spoke on playing a home game for the first time this season.
“I told these guys all year to just wait and it will be a great time and you will not forget it. It’s good to be back home and play in front of our home crowd. It was just a lot of fun,” Bevins said.
