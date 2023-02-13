(Clarinda) -- Clarinda’s third win of the season over Shenandoah did not come nearly as easy as the first two. However, the Cardinals (12-10) moved on in Class 2A district play with a 59-30 win over the Mustangs.
“I thought we played OK,” Cardinals head coach Rod Eberly said. “I thought (Shenandoah’s) effort was better than ours early in the game. It’s the postseason. Everyone is 0-0, and you get a little more energy about you. Shenandoah came out and got after us. We responded well in the second and third quarters, and I thought that was the difference for us.”
Shenandoah actually played right with their Page County rival, which won by 38 and 41 in their two regular season matchups, for a large portion of the first half, trailing by just two over halfway through the second period.
While Shenandoah’s triangle-and-two defense slowed down leading scorers Tadyn Brown and Wyatt Schmitt, Creighton Tuzzio and Kade Engstrand started to find their way. Tuzzio hit four 3-pointers and had a game-high 16 points while Engstrand came off the bench to score 12.
“We needed that to happen,” Coach Eberly said. “Sooner or later, they’re going to take away your two best options. Creighton hit some big shots for us, and he and Kade got us going. Whenever they are taking away your best options, other guys have to step up for you. That’s what happened.”
“Coach Eb is always telling to just keep shooting,” Tuzzio said. “We shoot a lot in practice, so when times like that arise I’m ready to rise to the occasion and make some shots.”
“That’s kind of my role,” Engstrand added. “I step up and hit some 3s. That’s what we do every day in practice. We get our shots up.”
One other change came from the Shenandoah side, as Kansas football signee Blake Herold played the Cardinals for the first time this season. Herold, playing in just his fifth game of the year, put together a big first half and finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks before fouling out.
“Herold is a really good addition,” Tuzzio admitted. “He’s a good player, and we had to adjust to the physicality he brought. We knew if we could stop him, we would have a really good time.”
Schmitt also scored in double figures for Clarinda while Brown stepped up with seven points and eight assists. Isaac Jones pitched in six points and grabbed 10 rebounds. The Cardinals defense also forced 17 Shenandoah turnovers.
“We’re hoping that will translate to the next game,” Eberly said of his team’s play. “Hopefully, that gives some of our guys confidence to step up and make shots when they have the opportunity.”
Shenandoah’s season comes to a finish at 2-20. However, they will return all but Herold and have a strong freshman class on its way.
“If we’re looking at straight wins and losses, obviously, we’re going to say it wasn’t a fantastic year,” Shenandoah first-year head coach Ryan Spiegel said. “But we just got done telling the kids, if you don’t see the improvement from game one to game 22, you’re crazy. They’re great teammates to each other, and they push each other. They want good things. We’ve just got to sharpen our knives a little bit and make the skillset a little better in the offseason. I’m excited, and I’ve got high expectations. But the season certainly isn’t going to start next November. It’ll have to be way before then.”
As for Clarinda, their season marches on to a district semifinal matchup with Treynor. It’s a rematch from the same round a year ago when Treynor escaped with a last-second 54-53 win.
“It’s typical Treynor,” Coach Eberly said. “They play really good defense. They’re well-coached, and they’re going to get up at you. They make you work for everything you get around the hoop, especially with their big kid in the middle. They’ve got a really good player like (Jace Tams). I expect it to be a lot like last year. Just be nip and tuck, and we’ll see who can get some breaks and who can compete at a high level.”
KMA Sports will have Clarinda/Treynor on KMA-FM 99.1 Thursday evening at 7:00 PM. Check out full video interviews with Coach Eberly, Tuzzio, Engstrand and Coach Spiegel below.