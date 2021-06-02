(Red Oak) -- Clarinda scratched together a late rally on Wednesday night to beat Red Oak 9-7 on KMA 960.
The Cardinals' victory comes 24 hours after a pair of losses to Atlantic by a combined score of 31-0 on Tuesday night.
"It was a good night," Coach Seth Allbaugh said. "Last night was a disaster. We came back, fought, and did the things I asked them to do."
"It was a really big win," senior Makayla Fichter said. "We knew what we needed to execute. I'm proud of the team."
Red Oak led 6-2 after four innings behind three runs apiece in the second and third frames, but Clarinda plated seven in the fifth, sixth and seventh.
"We changed our spot in the batter's box to change our launch angle, and it seemed to work," Allbaugh said.
Fichter's home run in the sixth inning completed the comeback and handed Clarinda a 7-6 lead.
"I had four or five pitches that were right there," she said. "I was either ahead of them or dipping my shoulder too much. I perfected that pitch. As soon as I connected, I knew. I felt relieved."
Red Oak countered Fichter's two-run shot with a game-tying run in the seventh, thanks to some crafty base running from Alexa McCunn. But Clarinda posted two runs in the seventh, including the go-ahead on a single from Ryplee Sunderman.
"We hit the ball hard, and we can take that," Coach Allbaugh said. "Everyone is prone to make mistakes, so if you hit the ball hard, you give yourself a chance."
Freshman Lylly Merrill sealed the win with a clean frame, moving the Cardinals to 3-3 on the season.
Merrill weathered the storm throughout the night, allowing 10 hits in the second victory of her high school career.
"We grinded it out," she said. "They were definitely going for the outside pitches."
"It was up and down, but her leadoff strikes were everything," Allbaugh said. "When we did that consistently, everything was working."
Bella Glassel paced Red Oak's offense with three hits and an RBI. Emma Bierbaum tallied two hits, doubled and drove in three runs. The Tigers fall to 2-5 on the season and return to action on Thursday when they traveled to Shenandoah.
Clarinda's offense muscled 15 hits. Fichter had four of them. Emmy Allbaugh added three hits in the victory.
"Offensively, we adjusted," Fichter said. "We needed to let loose, relax and drive the ball. We did that, and it got us to where we needed to be."
The Cardinals (3-3) face AHSTW on Thursday.
"We just gotta keep going," Allbaugh said. "We have to compete, grind and do what we can to scratch out runs."
Complete interviews with Fichter, Merrill and Coach Allbaugh can be viewed below.