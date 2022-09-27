(Clarinda) -- Clarinda volleyball's seventh win in its last eight matches doubled as the program's first victory over St. Albert in 1,116 days.
"It's been a long time since we've beat them," Coach Jess Hanafan said. "We're excited. I feel they (the girls) have worked hard for this. I'm super proud of them."
"I feel like our energy helped," senior setter Emmy Allbaugh said. "It feels good to beat a team we haven't beat in so long."
The Cardinals used a dominant first set and gritty wins in sets two and two three for a 25-8, 29-27, 25-23 win over St. Albert -- their first triumph against the Hawkeye Ten Conference foe since September 7th, 2019 and just sixth in the last 26 tries.
The Cardinals scored the first six points and 14 of the first 17 en route to a dominant first frame.
"We talked about keeping the ball in play and eliminating our errors," Hanafan said.
Set two wasn't as easy. The Cardinals created separation with a 21-13 lead, but St. Albert showed grit with 11 of the next 12 to take a 24-22 lead.
Clarinda staved off two set points and clinched the set with a Brooke Brown ace to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
"It only takes one serve for us to find a slump, but we talk a lot about how we can get out of it," Hanafan said. "We got it done."
The two teams tied five times in the first 22 points before Clarinda grew their lead to 18-15. St. Albert posted the next four to take a 19-18 lead, but Clarinda countered with the next two and eventually grew the margin to 24-21. St. Albert had two more points left in them, but a kill from Brown completed the sweep for the Cardinals.
Addison Wagoner led Clarinda's offense with 11 kills, while Jerzee Knight did a little of everything with nine kills and a stout night at the service line.
"I just stayed super calm," Knight said. "I have to keep myself up. I hadn't hit the right side before (this year), but I've adjusted well."
Allbaugh was the straw that stirred the drink for Clarinda's offense.
"I just go to whoever is the strongest that night," she said. "With this offense, it's different, but we're adjusting well."
Brown and Taylor Cole added to another versatile offensive attack for Clarinda.
"We've focused on learning how to score," Hanafan said. "That's something we struggled with a lot last year. It's just working for us."
The win is the latest step in the right direction for the Cardinals (12-10, 2-5). They've rattled off six wins in their last seven games, and could be a spoiler when the postseason comes around.
"I feel we have not been confident since I've been here," Hanafan said. "But the way they act and smile has been fun to watch. If we can control our errors, I think we can beat just about anybody."
The Cardinals have a nine-day break before returning to action against Red Oak next Thursday. St. Albert (10-15, 1-4) returns on Saturday at the Thomas Jefferson Invite.
Click below to view the full interviews with Allbaugh, Knight and Coach Hanafan below.