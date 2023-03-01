(Clarinda) -- Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley made her future official on Wednesday, signing to run cross country and track at Northwest Missouri State.
“It means a ton,” Hartley told KMA Sports. “It’s one thing off my plate, which is really nice. No more stressing about it, and I feel really good about my decision.”
Hartley says she whittled her choices down to two in Northwest Missouri State and Drake before deciding on the Maryville school.
“I’m very indecisive,” Hartley admitted. “Both coaching staffs were great, but the facilities really made my decision.”
Along with the facilities, Hartley was impressed with what Northwest Missouri State could do for her from an academic standpoint.
“It has exactly what I want to major in,” she said. “I am going for a full Master’s degree in dietetics. I want to be a dietician and help people. That really stood out to me with how good their program is there.”
Hartley, who has two state medals in cross country and four in track, is excited to get started with the Bearcats. She also says there’s been plenty of help along the way in guiding her to this point.
“Definitely my parents (have helped),” she said. “Coach Jane Mayer has been a big, big, big person in my life. After telling myself that colleges coaches aren’t going to be like her, that made my decision a little bit easier.”
Check out the full video interview with Hartley below.