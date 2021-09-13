(Red Oak) -- Both Clarinda cross country teams posted dominant performances at Monday's third annual Paul Fish Invitational in Red Oak.
On the girls side, the Cardinals scored 18 points, placed all six of their runners in the top nine, highlighted by a championship performance from Mayson Hartley in 21:50.29.
"Every meet is important," Hartley said. "I try to treat every meet like it's my last. I felt like I did a good job of attacking the hills and tried to take my team along with me."
Freshman Raenna Henke finished 33 seconds behind Hartley in second with a time of 23:23.60.
"We have been practicing hills a lot and preparing for this course," Henke said.
The Cardinals' seasoned veteran -- Ashlyn Eberly -- followed suit in third in 24:09.88.
"My favorite thing about this team is how enthusiastic we are," she said. "Everyone goes into each meet with a great mindset."
Callie King claimed sixth (25:00.35), Amelia Hesse finished eighth (25:45.00), and Cheyenne Sunderman was ninth (26:02.44).
The Cardinals' team title is their second in the past six days. They also won last week's home meet.
"We came with good intentions and finished it through," Hartley said.
Shenandoah finished second as a team, led by Haley Egbert's fifth-place finish. Christine Johnson took 12th (27:12.00), and Abby Martin came home in 14th (28:00.10).
Riverside's Becca Cody claimed fourth in 24:36.25 while teammate Macy Woods also medaled in 10th.
Other medalists on Monday were Red Oak's Camryn Bass (7th), Stanton's Carly Roberts (11th), Southwest Valley's Christine Andrews (13th) and Red Oak's Aedynn Graham (15th).
In the boys race, Clarinda once again beat Shenandoah for a team title. While the two Page County schools duked it out for the title, Red Oak's Baylor Bergren cruised to an individual crown on his home course. The senior set a personal record in the win.
"This is a really tough course," Bergren said. "You don't come in and expect to PR. You know when Red Oak is on the schedule, it's not going to be easy. The hills are not fun. I took advantage of the downhills, let myself loose and didn't tighten my shoulders up and kept my pace."
Clarinda freshman Kyle Wagoner claimed second.
"I struggled a little bit on the hills today," he said. "I feel like that's not strong yet, so I will just keep pushing myself the whole race."
The Cardinals had six in the top 11: Trayton Schaapherder finished third in 19:03.18, Michael Mayer crossed in sixth (19:59.56), Lance Regehr was ninth (20:38.02), Mark Everett finished 10th in 20:47.21 and Alex Lihs took 11th in 20:47.71.
Shenandoah put five in the top 15, led by Alex Razee's fourth-place day. Mitchell Jones was fifth, Eli Schuster seventh, Josh Schuster 12th and Brandon McDowell 15th.
Riverside's Mason McCready and Eric Duhacheck finished eighth and 14th, respectively. Bryton Bergren finished 13th.
Full results from Monday's meet can be found here. Click below to view full interviews with Eberly, Hartley, Henke, Wagoner and Bergren.