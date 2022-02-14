(Red Oak) -- The Clarinda boys' third win of the season over Shenandoah propelled the Cardinals into a district semifinal on Monday night.
The Cardinals used a hot start from Drew Brown, an opportunistic defense and picked apart Shenandoah's zone defense for the 50-27 win in Class 2A District 16 action.
"I liked that we finally got to attacking a zone," said Clarinda Coach Rod Eberly. "We haven't seen a lot of zone this year. It was a good challenge for us to move the ball around. We hit some shots, and that got us going offensively."
Shenandoah's slow-tempo offense challenged the Cardinals (14-9) early, but Clarinda closed the first quarter with the final four points to take a 13-5 lead and never looked back en route to the victory.
"They were going to hold the ball," Eberly said. "When they came out, we decided it was time to press."
The Cardinals' decision to pressure Shenandoah's ball handlers created loose balls and turnovers, which Clarinda turned into points in transition.
Drew Brown led Clarinda's offense with 13 points and had 10 in the first half, while Tadyn Brown, Isaac Jones and Grant Jobe had productive nights with nine, seven and seven points, respectively.
"We got a little balance out of some of those guys that have been playing roles for us," Eberly said. "They are starting to do some nice things."
Eberly welcomes the contributions he saw from Baumgart and Jones as the Cardinals work to replace starter Wyatt Schmitt, who suffered an ankle injury last week and did not play on Monday.
"We are not sure if we are going to get him back, so we gotta replace that energy," he said. "We are learning on the fly how to replace that energy. Those guys stepped up and filled the role nicely."
Zach Foster led Shenandoah with 14 points, and Evan Holmes added six. The Mustangs end their season at 3-19 and bid farewell to five seniors: Foster, Holmes, George Martin, Mitchell Jones and Clayton Holben.
With the win, Clarinda advances to a district semifinal against top-seeded Treynor on Thursday night on KMA-FM 99.1. According to Bound, Treynor and Clarinda have met eight times, and Treynor has won all eight, with the most recent win coming in the 2019 postseason.
"They are always well-coached," Eberly said. "They are going to play in-your-face defense. And they are good at executing what they want to run. We have to counter that with some things we can do offensively. Hopefully, we can go in there and play a competitive game against a good team."
Check out the full interview with Coach Eberly below.