(Waukee) -- Clarinda girls tennis had their dream season conclude with a runner-up finish in Class 1A on Tuesday.
"I'm super happy to be here," senior Taylor Cole said. "We came in with the mindset of going point-by-point. We wanted to go out and compete. That's what we did. I'm so proud of us."
"Doing better than we did last year means a lot," senior Mayson Hartley said. "I think we went out with a bang."
Clarinda opened their day with a nail-biting 5-4 win over Central DeWitt. The two squads split the doubles action 3-3 with the Cardinals getting wins from Cole, Hartley and Emma Stogdill.
Cole/Hartley paired together for a win at No. 1 doubles. Central DeWitt added a victory at No. 2 doubles, but Clarinda moved into the finals with a win from Stodgill an Riley Nothwehr. All three doubles matches went to tiebreak.
"It was tight," Clarinda head coach Randy Pullen said. "It was a great feeling. The girls just kept fighting. It was super."
Clarinda then ran into juggernaut Columbus Catholic in the finals. The Sailors' firepower was too much to overcome as the Cardinals lost 5-1.
Brooke Brown was the lone victor for Clarinda in that match. She beat Columbus Catholic's Bella Nelson (6-1, 6-2).
"We know (Columbus) is a super team," Pullen said. "Nobody really competes with them. We weren't intimidated. I'm proud of the girls. We were seeded number two coming in, and I think we cemented we are number two in the state."
Tuesday brought an end to the memorable careers of Cole, Hartley and Walter. The trio helped the program reach heights that were likely viewed as unforeseeable until recently. The Cardinals were 28-2 over the last two years with their only two losses coming in the state tournament.
"It's surreal," Cole said. "All of have us have been playing together since like fourth grade. It's incredible to finish with a state medal."
View the full interviews with Cole, Walter, Hartley and Coach Pullen below.
Semifinals: Clarinda 5 Central DeWitt 4
1S (CLAR): Taylor Cole def Lexy Cooper (6-2, 6-3)
2S (CLAR): Mayson Hartley def. Brooke Bloom (6-4, 6-2)
3S (CD): Paige Owens def. Avery Walter (7-6, 6-1)
4S (CD): Isabelle Pierce def. Riley Nothwehr (6-4, 6-3)
5S (CD): Saydie Rolling def. Brooke Brown (6-3, 0-6, 1-0)
6S (CLAR): Emma Stogdill def. Kate Kuehl (6-3, 6-4)
1D (CLAR): Cole/Hartley def. Cooper/Bloom (3-6, 6-4, 1-0)
2D (CLAR): Owens/Pierce def. Walter/Brown (3-6, 6-4, 1-0)
3D (CLAR): Nothwehr/Stogdill def. Rollings/Kuehl (5-7, 6-3, 1-0)
Championship: Columbus Catholic 5 Clarinda 1
1S (CC): Sophia Fain def. Taylor Cole (6-3, 6-0)
2S (CC): Ali Hagness def. Mayson Hartley (6-3, 6-0)
3S (CC): Avery Hogan def. Avery Walter (6-4, 6-4)
4S (CC): Kate Holton def. Riley Nothwehr (6-2, 6-1)
5S (CLAR): Brooke Brown def. Bella Nelson (6-1, 6-2)
6S (CC): Rachel Hollen def. Emma Stogdill (6-1, 6-1)