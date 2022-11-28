(Clarinda) -- The proper defensive adjustments paved the way for Clarinda's second-half comeback in the Cardinals' season opener on Monday.
The Cardinals (1-0) once trailed by 11 in the fourth quarter before outscoring Nodaway Valley 26-8 down the stretch.
"I'm proud of how we fought back and found a way to get the win," Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. "We started real slow and got out-hustled by a solid Nodaway Valley team. For three and a half quarters, I thought they outplayed us."
"We started off very slow," senior Tadyn Brown said. "That has to change."
The Cardinals did not lead until the game's final minute. Nodaway Valley scored the first 10 of the night and took a 19-13 lead into the second quarter after a miraculous three-quarter court shot from Dawson Nelson.
The Wolverines and Cardinals traded baskets in the second half, and Nodaway Valley took a 30-22 lead into the half time break.
Nodaway Valley opened the second half with the first six points to grow their lead to 36-22 -- their largest of the game. Clarinda ultimately settled in and trimmed the deficit to 36-28. Nodaway Valley had another third-quarter spurt in them, taking a 43-32 lead into the third.
After both teams traded baskets to start the fourth, Clarinda began their comeback. Clarinda used a 13-2 run to tie the game at 48. Nodaway Valley scored five of the next six to grow their lead to 54-49, but Clarinda finished the game with the final 12 points.
Brown and junior Creighton Tuzzio combined for five points each in the final moments of Clarinda's win. A Tuzzio bucket with less than a minute remaining gave Clarinda their first and only lead of the night.
"I was the biggest man out there," Tuzzio said. "I was just trying to get the ball close to the hoop and score."
Tuzzio finished the night with 15 points and eight rebounds.
"I was crashing the backside," Tuzzio said of his rebounding. "When they shoot in the corner, I want to get to the opposite side for the long rebounds."
Tuzzio's presence on the glass played a large part in the Clarinda defensive efforts that set the stage for their comeback.
"We started playing solid defense," Eberly said. "Our defense leads to our transition offense. We had a distinct size advantage we did take advantage of until late in the fourth quarter. Once we started attacking the hoop, we had our way. We knew if we were going to get back in the game, we had to do it on defense. I'm excited about how we met the challenge."
Brown served as Clarinda's floor general and finished the night with 13 points.
Isaac Jones and Cole Baumgart added 10 points apiece.
Nelson led Nodaway Valley with a game-high 17 points, and Boston DeVault chipped in 16.
The Wolverines are off until next Tuesday when they face Southwest Valley.
Clarinda, meanwhile, has a quick turnaround. The Cardinals get a daunting task on Tuesday when they face Red Oak. The Tigers return their top two scorers from last year's state qualifying team.
"We have to take the momentum and things we did right," Eberly said. "We'll have our hands full. We'll see what we're really made of."
Click below to hear the full interviews with Brown, Tuzzio and Coach Eberly.