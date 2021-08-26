(KMAland) -- Year three of the Collin Bevins era begins for Clarinda football on Friday night against his alma mater.
"It's finally football season," Bevins said. "Seems like just yesterday we were playing a game. We are excited to get things going."
The Cardinals got a taste of the Friday night lights last week when they scrimmaged Riverside.
"Both teams played well," Bevins said. "Everybody on the roster got on the field, so that was good to see. I know our kids are biting at the bit."
There's a lot to be excited about in Clarinda this year. The football program has made strides the past two seasons, and the baseball team just came off its first state tournament appearance in 16 years.
"The kids are buying into the things we are trying to get them to buy into," Bevins said. "You have to give 100%. The Crestons and Harlans of the world are always going 100%. We set the culture, and I'm excited to watch the guys get after it."
The Cardinals were 4-5 in 2020.
"I thought we ran the ball well," Bevins said. "Once we got going, things started to click, and we were running the ball."
Quarterback Wyatt Schmitt returns for the Cardinals after throwing for 866 yards and eight touchdowns but 13 interceptions last season.
"The long passing game was a struggle," Bevins said. "Wyatt has really improved on that. His arm strength is a lot better, and he understands defenses a lot better. That's a bright spot I hope we can build on."
Junior Tadyn Brown is in store for a breakout year after rushing for 691 yards and eight scores on 82 totes last season.
"I think Tadyn is going to have a good year," Bevins said. "His possibilities are endless, and I'm excited to watch him."
Junior Isaac Jones caught 14 passes for 237 yards and two scores last year while Grant Jobe snagged eight catches for 72 yards and a score.
Upfront, Bevins says his team's success lies in the trenches, led by senior Logan Green.
"He's our anchor," Bevins said. "He's taken the young guys under his wing and made sure they are in the right spot."
Center Jarod McNeese is a three-year starter while Ethan Fast and Jase Wilmes also return to the trenches for the Cardinals.
Defensively, Green is the top returner with 39.5 tackles and 18.5 tackles for loss. Fast, Marshall Durfey, Tadyn Brown, Jobe, McNeese, Drew Brown, Wilmes and Cooper Neal also return after contributing last season.
A decade ago, Coach Bevins wreaked havoc for Creston before embarking on a prolific collegiate career at Northwest Missouri State. Now he's preparing for the Panthers as an opponent.
"It will be interesting to play my alma mater," Bevins said. "Coach (Brian) Morrison will have those kids ready to go. I know that. He had us ready to go every week in 2011. They will come out firing on all cylinders."
The Panthers were 1-7 last year and graduated their starting quarterback. However, they return last year's top two rushers: Briley Hayes and Gage Skarda.
"I haven't seen a whole lot," Bevins said. "I anticipate them wanting to throw the ball quite a bit and spreading us out. It will be a good test for our defense right off the bat."
Like any game, Bevins feels turnovers and penalties will be huge.
"It will probably be a field position battle," he said. "I see it being a low-scoring battle, so we need to keep it on our side of the field. Being a defensive guy myself, I harp on the tempo of the game. If we control the line of scrimmage and get pushes on both sides of the ball, that will be key."
Todd Jacobson has reports Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show, which begins at 7:15 on KMA 960 and FM-99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Bevins.