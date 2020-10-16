(Clarinda) -- The big play Clarinda Cardinals get their second Page County Super bowl victory of the 2020 season after a first round playoff victory over county rival Shenandoah 55-20.
Clarinda, similar to the first meeting against Shenandoah scored on their first possession to go up 6-0. That lead only lasted for 10 seconds however due to a 96 yard kick return by Morgan Cotten to give Shenandoah their first and only lead against Clarinda all season with a 7-6 advantage. Wyatt Schmitt led the Cardinals right back down the field and punched it in from six yards out on the Schmitt run and Clarinda recaptured a lead they would never relinquish. Cole Ridnour talked about the team's rushing success.
“Holes were huge and breaking tackles is just a way for me to keep running,” Ridnour said.
Ridnour finished the night with 159 yards and three touchdowns while the rest of the Cardinal offense contributed seven plays of over 20 yards as a part of a 55 point performance. Head coach Collin Bevins spoke on Ridnour’s performance.
“When you have a guy like that in the backfield that you can hand the ball off to you know that he is either going to run someone over or try to run someone over. I’m very lucky as a coach to have him in my backfield,” Bevins said.
Ridnour, a senior, played his last game at his home in Clarinda and spoke on some of the emotions following the win over a rival.
“It means a lot to end my experience here on this field and go out with a win. We did a celebratory thing for the fans because it is great to hear them on the sideline and the field and it means a lot,” Ridnour said.
Shenandoah was able to add a score to their total in the fourth quarter thanks to a 99 yard kick return by Blake Harold but would prove to be to late and the Mustang 2020 season comes to an end with a 3-5 overall record. Clarinda will advance in the postseason to take on a familiar Greene County team. A game in which the Cardinals were stopped on the one yard line in overtime to lose. Bevins spoke on preparing for another rematch game.
“We have to always prepare for something different because the second time around you play somebody they are going to give you something different. They will have wrinkles in their offense and their defense that we have to prepare for and make adjustments for on the fly,” Bevins said.
You will be able to hear that game next Friday night on the KMAX-Stream 2 on kmaland.com where Austin McNorton and Tom Moore will have the call live from Jefferson. To watch the video interviews with Ridnour and Bevins click below.