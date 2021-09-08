(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Cardinals enter their Week 3 bout with Treynor searching for their first win of the 2021 football season after a pair of tough losses.
The Cardinals' latest loss came to KMA A/1A/2A No. 1 Underwood, 47-7. Coach Collin Bevins didn't pull any punches when discussing his team's recent showing with KMA Sports.
"I felt like our guys did well in the first quarter when the game was close," Bevins said. "Once they scored to start the half, it sunk our sails, and our guys looked like they didn't want to be on the field anymore."
The tough loss led to a post-game message from Coach Bevins to his team.
"I told them we have a lot of work to do," Bevins said. "We want to compete in games like that. I'm not sure what the deal was, but we've got some work to do and will do better this week."
The Cardinals are no strangers to sluggish starts. They started the 2020 season at 0-2 before winning four of their last seven.
"As long as we keep competing and want to compete, we will be alright."
Clarinda's biggest Achilles heel has been stopping the run, surrendering 431 yards and eight touchdowns through two games.
"We need to tackle better," Bevins said. "I think we've missed close to 50 tackles in two games, and you can't be too successful when missing that many tackles. We have been in a position to make the play. Now we have to make the plays."
Offensively, the Cardinals' successes have been in the run game, led by junior Tadyn Brown. Brown averages six yards per carry, while quarterback Wyatt Schmitt, sophomore Karson Downey and senior Marshall Durfey have also stepped up.
"I think we've run the ball well," Bevins said. "We've got some of the younger guys reps and seen what they can do. Our linemen need to get to the second level. That's something we have to clean up."
Clarinda's offense has its hands full on Friday when they face a Treynor team that's surrendered only 14 points in two games, sacked the quarterback six times and picked off three passes.
"They have a lot of athletes, and they use their athletes well," Bevins said. "They are like Underwood. They let their speed rally to the ball. It's worked well for them, so we have to find ways to exploit that. It will be an interesting matchup for us."
The woes against the run will get tested against Coach Jeff Casey's bunch. Treynor has rushed for 306 yards and four touchdowns this game.
"They run the ball effectively," Bevins said. "That's no secret with Treynor football. They come out and want to be physical. Stopping the priority is priority number one this week. We will see how that goes."
Keith Christensen has reports on Friday as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show, which begins at 7:15. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Bevins.