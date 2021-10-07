(Clarinda)-- The Cardinals will try to win back-to-back games for the first time this season on Friday.
Clarinda is coming off a dominating 56-13 victory a week ago in the Page County Super Bowl. Clarinda Head Football Coach Colling Bevins was pleased with his team's effort.
"I thought we played pretty well. We wanted to come out and start fast, and that's what we did. I thought our guys played hard for all 48 minutes of that football game. I have no complaints. We're ready to move forward and continue with the year."
The Cardinals take to the road for the second straight week as they travel to Des Moines. This game is important in the Class 2A District 8 standings as both teams sit at 2-1 in district play.
"We knew after we lost to Greene County, all these games moving forward were going to be pretty significant games moving forward into the playoffs," Bevins said. "Our guys have approached it one day at a time.
"Each day we've gotten better in one area. I've gotten these guys to focus on getting better at one thing every day. If we got better at one thing every day, who knows what the outcome would be at the end of the season."
Clarinda is 2-1 in road games as compared to 0-3 at home this season.
"I think it has to do with distractions between after school. Going home and doing whatever you got to do and coming back to the game. When we get our kids away and focused on what the task at hand is, I think that definitely plays into our favor. Also, the teams we've played at home are very good football teams. Hats off to those guys. Hopefully, we get that fortune changed in the following weeks."
Friday will be only the second matchup between the two schools. Clarinda won their only matchup a year ago by the final score of 36-7.
"We're excited. A family trip for two hours up to Des Moines," Bevins continued. "It was good to us last year. Hopefully, we can go back up there and have a good trip this time. Des Moines Christian, they've done some good things both offensively and defensively, this year.
"Last year I know they had a COVID bug go through when we had to play them so they had some guys out of positions. Now that they've got everybody in the right spots, they're able to spread the ball out like they want to do and contain you on defense. They're putting a good team on the field on Friday night."
You can view the game on KMAland.com on Friday night at 7. To hear the full interview with Bevins, click below.