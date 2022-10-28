(Rock Rapids) -- The Clarinda Cardinals had their 2022 football season come to a close Friday night as they fell to top-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock.
The Cardinals (6-4) would fall behind early and couldn't make up the difference late as the KMA state no. 1 Lions (10-0) won 42-16 in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
"That's a great football team that we just played, I expect them to move on to the semifinals after next week and then potentially play for a state title," said Clarinda Head Coach Bevins. "It just doesn't sit well with me how we played in the first half, but our kids fought in the second half and we had some success offensively and defensively."
The Lions would set the tone early against the Cardinals as they would score on their first four possessions, including a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Junior running back Graham Eben carried the load on the opening 6-play, 76-yard drive, capping it off with a 14-yard touchdown run. Senior quarterback Zach Lutmer followed that up with a seven-yard score on the ground and a 25-yard touchdown pass to Reece Vander Zee.
"There was some stuff that we went back to on defense that we haven't done since Week 1 -- our kids weren't doing their assignment and in the big lights like this, they sometimes try to do more than what they're responsible for," said Bevins. "That just goes back to day one and week one fundamental stuff."
After most of the skill position starters were pulled in the third quarter for Central Lyon, Lutmer finished the night with 10 carries for 170 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 3/7 for 46 yards and one touchdown and interception. Eben racked up 142 yards on 11 carries, along with his two scores.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals would struggle offensively in the first half, being held to just 22 yards and forced to punt six times on three-and-outs and a turnover on downs in the second quarter after starting at midfield.
"Their linebackers played downhill really hard, because it was no secret coming into the night that we like to follow (Karson Downey), and they were calling it out from the start," said Bevins. "So we had to be creative with where Karson was and what he was doing. Once we started to mix things up, they couldn't just determine that Karson's lining up here and running 'iso,' so we had a little more success there."
The Lions extended their lead in the second quarter to 35-0 after Lutmer ran to the house from 39 yards out, and Eben took the first play of the drive following the Cardinals' turnover on downs 50 yards for the score. Clarinda running back Tadyn Brown was held to just five yards on six rushing attempts in the first half.
However, the Lions' lone score in the second half would come off a pick-six by Drew Denekas off a screen pass from Wyatt Schmitt on the first drive of the second half. Denekas would also rack up three tackles for loss and a sack. After the early miscue, the Cardinals' offense would eventually find a rhythm as Schmitt hooked up with senior wideout Isaac Jones in the fourth quarter on nine and 41-yard touchdown receptions.
"It was big for those guys to go out on something like that because I didn't want those seniors going out with remembering how we played in the first half," said Bevins. "So to have some type of production on offense in the second half, it was good for those seniors and the young guys that were filling in on some spots up front."
Schmitt would ultimately finish the night 5/14 for 115 yards, along with his two touchdowns and one interception, while Jones ultimately racked up 82 receiving yards. Brown would also eventually find some momentum late, finishing with 17 attempts for 40 yards eclipsing 1,400 rushing yards on the season. Freshman Noah Harris also snagged Lutmer's first interception of the season.
Despite the tough finish to the season, Bevins says his kids should be proud of the season they put together, which included a rough start but a four-game win streak leading up to Friday's game, including their first playoff win since 2014.
"The first three to four weeks it wasn't ideal 'Clarinda football' and once we hit that stride later in the year it kind of turned into what I like to see and what our kids are capable of doing," said Bevins. "Once everybody got back and we were healthy at full capacity, we hit a stride at the end of year to beat some really good football teams. I told these seniors they have nothing to hang their heads about -- they left this place better than they found it."
While the Cardinals' season comes to an end at 6-4, the Lions advance to a state quarterfinal matchup where they will have a rematch with West Lyon, who defeated Greene County 43-7.
You can check out the full video interview with Head Coach Collin Bevins below: