(Shenandoah) -- Despite a valiant effort from their rival, Clarinda did just enough to squeak out a 6-5 win over Shenandoah in a shortened Hawkeye Ten Conference baseball contest Thursday night.
"I thought we took Shen's best shot," said Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly. "When you're grinding through the Hawkeye Ten, everyone gives you their best shot on a given night."
Shenandoah's "best shot" had the 2A No. 4 Cardinals down 3-0 after one inning, but Clarinda countered with a run in the second and used a five-run fourth inning to take a 6-3 lead.
The bottom part of the Cardinals' lineup shined in the half-inning, led by Isaac Jones' two-RBI double.
"When you score from the bottom of the order to the top, you'll have a chance to win games," Eberly said. "I was happy with that. We progressed tonight. When you get production, you have opportunities."
Shenandoah cut the deficit to 6-5 in the fifth, but the Mustangs left the bases loaded to miss out on a prime opportunity to regain the lead.
The Mustangs had another shot in the sixth and had a runner at second. But, the runner got caught on the bases, and Shenandoah failed to tie it.
Then lightning initially delayed the game. The contest was declared official after six innings, handing Clarinda (13-3) their sixth consecutive win over their Page County foe.
Creighton Tuzzio got the start for the Cardinals and ultimately picked up the win despite giving up three runs in the first. Tuzzio tossed 4 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts on four hits, four walks and three earned runs.
"My curveball felt good," Tuzzio said. "My fastball just wasn't there. They weren't touching it (the curveball) well. Inning one, it wasn't my inning. I just had to regroup mentally and get into my groove. I trusted my guys, so it was OK for them to hit the ball."
"He's a good equalizer," Eberly said. "I thought he battled. He doesn't get rattled and pitched through his own adversity that he created."
Cole Baumgart led Clarinda's offense with two hits and two RBI while Jones finished with two RBI, and James McCall and Justus Fine added two hits apiece while McCall scored twice.
Camden Lorimor led Shenandoah with two hits while Logan Dickerson scratched across two runs on one hit. Cole Scamman and Logan Twyman had one RBI off one hit each.
Jade Spangler was the losing pitcher. Spangler scattered nine hits and six earned runs across six innings with two strikeouts and three walks.
The Cardinals return to action against East Mills on Saturday, while Shenandoah's next contest is a doubleheader with Kuemper Catholic.
Check out the full interviews with Tuzzio and Eberly below.