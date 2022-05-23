(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda baseball team opened their season with a win over Bedford behind some nifty baserunning, a five-run inning and some welcomed success from a pair of young arms.
The Cardinals didn't necessarily light up the box score but did all the little things in a 10-4 win while mustering only four hits.
"We haven't had a lot of actual hitting practice," said Coach Rod Eberly. "We're a little behind at the plate, but I thought we had some good at-bats. We got a lot of walks and liked to move guys with our feet."
The Cardinals flexed their muscle on the basepaths with eight stolen bags.
Courtesy runner Levi Wise led the efforts with three stolen bases and ultimately scored twice, while Wyatt Schmitt and Ronald Weidman had two swipes apiece.
"That's something that has to be our benefit," Eberly said. "Last year, we stole a lot of bases. That's how we can manufacture runs. You can't steal first, so you have to find a way to get on. We did that enough to bring some guys in."
Clarinda scored one run in the bottom of the second, but Bedford quickly tied it with a run in the top of the third.
However, Clarinda blew the game open in the bottom of the third with five runs to take a 6-1 lead. Tadyn Brown and Cole Baumgart set the tone in that inning with leadoff doubles, and Baumgart's scored Brown.
Savvy decisions at the plate, a balk call against Bedford, some stolen bases and costly errors accounted for Clarinda's massive frame.
"We had good at-bats," Eberly said. "There were some hard hit balls, and we like to steal. That creates its own magic at times. That's what happened for us."
Ronald Weidman added a hit and an RBI, and pitcher James McCall helped his cause with a knock.
McCall tossed four innings with seven strikeouts on just two hits. One of those hits came against the first batter he faced.
"Throwing strikes and trusting your defense is key," McCall said. "I missed my spot (in the first at-bat), but I hit my spots afterward. I lived on the outside of the corner with the fastball and got some calls."
Clarinda entered the year with three of their top four pitchers from last year -- Baumgart, Cooper Neal and Wyatt Schmitt -- returning, so Coach Eberly welcomes McCall's early success.
"With our season moved up a week, having that fourth, fifth or sixth guy is huge. James kept his pitch count down and threw strikes. That's pretty successful."
Sophomore Creighton Tuzzio relieved McCall for the final three innings and did so masterfully with six strikeouts on three hits and one earned run.
"My fastball felt good," Tuzzio said. "And my curveball was working on a few guys. I trusted myself and threw strikes."
"He was consistent," Eberly said. "He has good potential. He's a big kid with a live arm. He's another kid we are looking for to give us some depth in our pitching staff."
The win opens Clarinda's season on the right foot as they gear up for a busy season that continues on Tuesday against Glenwood.
"We're getting back in the groove of playing baseball," Eberly said. "I think we're excited for some of the things we can be."
Micah Nally finished with two hits for Bedford. The Bulldogs (0-2) return to action Thursday against Pride of Iowa Conference rival Lenox.
Check out the full interviews with McCall, Tuzzio and Coach Eberly below.