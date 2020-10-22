(Clarinda) -- After the second Page County Super Bowl victory of the season for Clarinda they get set for the second week of the postseason against a team that provides a lot of motivation.
On October 2nd Clarinda faced off against the Rams of Greene County. A game that went into the half without a score and ended in overtime with the Cardinals getting stopped on the one yard line to lose 22-15.
“Our guys were fired up to hear that Greene County won after the game last week.” head coach Collin Bevins said. “I think they’ve been biting at the bit to get back to Greene County and play those guys again. I’m excited for Friday night and I think our guys will come out and perform.”
Bevins hopes that his team can be better balanced offensively after only throwing for 66 yards while rushing for 199 yards. Another key aspect will be defense as the Cardinals gave up 352 rushing yards to the Rams.
“Coach Williams and I don’t like to see our defense give up 300 yards on the ground so that will be something we have to focus on,” Bevins said.
In order to achieve the offensive balance the Cardinals hope to achieve on Friday night Bevins will look to one of his young wideouts.
“I’m looking for Isaac Jones to make an impact, he’s really that quiet receiver that teams kinda forget about and he’s one guy that I’m kinda looking for,” Bevins said.
Throughout the regular season Clarinda has lost three games by a combined eight points and now playing in the postseason Bevins says that, even though those are losses they can prove to be helpful.
“They’ve been competitive and they’ve played all the way through the games. That’s one thing that we tried to harp on last year, because we would get down and I would feel our energy and the guys want to be in the game go away. That hasn’t been there this year which is really good to see,” Bevins said.
You can hear the game on the KMA X-STREAM 2 where Austin McNorton and Tom Moore will have the play-by-play from Jefferson at 7:00. To hear the full interview with Collin Bevins click below.