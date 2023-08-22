(Clarinda) -- Clarinda co-head football coach Roger Williams is preparing his Cardinals for another season and for his 37th career Page County Super Bowl.
Following the dismissal of Collin Bevins as head coach just prior to the season, Coach Williams and Conner Hanafan were named the co-coaches for the Cardinals.
“We’ve got a good coaching staff,” Williams said. “We were fortunate to have (Coach Hanafan) and (other coaches) step in and help out. All the coaches have been around these kids from other sports, and we had a good plan come together. We were transparent, and now we’re trying to go forward.”
With the loss of several skill position players from 2022, Coach Williams believes this Clarinda team will be built around their lines.
“We’re going to have to hold our hat on the offensive and defensive lines,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of linemen coming back, and we’re going to lean on the line. We’re probably not going to throw the ball all over the field. Going to be more of a ground and pound team. We’ll throw the ball once in awhile, but we’re going to hang our hat on the offensive and defensive lines.”
Those lines will likely be led by senior Jase Wilmes, who has been a major contributor for nearly all of his time in high school.
“He’s grown so much mentally,” Williams said. “He’s always been tough physically, but mentally knowing what to do. He’s picked it up so fast and does a great job for us. He’s a great leader for us on the line.”
Williams says Wilmes will be complemented by juniors Bryson Harris, Mason Nally and Matt Olson and seniors Brayden Nothwehr and Eli Vorhies.
The Cardinals open their season on Friday night at home against Shenandoah in what will be the 37th Page County Super Bowl Williams has coached in.
“Sometimes you have the better team and you lose, and then sometimes the other team has a better team and they lose,” Williams said of the rivalry. “I think the kids are excited. I think everybody is ready to have some fun and get back at it. (Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff) is going to have guys ready. They’re going to try to throw the ball, and we’ll try to run the ball. It’ll be a good matchup and fun to watch. I think it’ll be a good game.”
Trevor Maeder and TJ Young will have the play-by-play on Friday night. Watch the game on the KMAX-Stream linked here. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00.