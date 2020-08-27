(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Cardinals open their season on Saturday after COVID put a pause in their preseason preparation.
With fall sports being suspended in Clarinda back on August 10th due to a COVID exposure, the team had a bit of a hiatus and didn’t start practices until the 20th.
“I know we had about 55 very impatient football kids that wanted to get out of the house and go do stuff,” Coach Collin Bevins said. “But with the stipulation the way that it was we had to wait. Luckily when we came back on the 20th the state granted us those two days of two a days which made up for some of the practices that we missed. Now we will be right at 10 practices for when we play on Saturday.”
Bevins also spoke on the quick turnaround for his team.
“The transition from quarantine to practice has been smooth,” Bevins said. “Once the shoulder pads and pants come on you usually have one slow day in there but we’ve got all that rust shaken off and now we are back to hitting the ground running and back to business as usual.”
Clarinda finished last season with a 5-4 record. Senior tailback Connor Brown led the Cardinals with 648 yards last season. With Brown gone, the Cardinals will now look to senior quarterback Michael Shull, who last season threw and rushed for over 300 yards. Bevins also is looking forward to seeing another young player for his team.
“We have a sophomore kid coming in Tadyn Brown who returned some punts and kicks for us last year and showed some very good things when he had the ball in his hands so I’m excited to see what he can do,” Bevins said.
Clarinda will travel to Treynor on Saturday night to take on the other Cardinals at 7:00 p.m. Treynor last season finished 10-1. Bevins explained how this season he may more than ever be relying on his seniors.
“We are going to lean pretty heavily on them. I kinda stressed that to them at the beginning of the year,” Bevins said. “You know it takes a special team to get to nine and 10 games throughout the year and I told those seniors that the leadership comes from you now the coaches can only do so much and if you want to get to that point then the leadership has to come from them.”
You can tune into Saturday’s contest between Clarinda and Treynor on KMA FM 99.1 where Ryan Matheny and John Tiarks will have the call at 7:00 p.m.
To hear the full interview with Collin Bevins click below.