(Clarinda) -- Clarinda football has dropped back to back games to undefeated teams, but the Cardinals coaching staff feels they are learning more and more about their team.
Following a heartbreaking loss to Treynor in Week 3, Clarinda (2-2 overall, 0-1 2A District 7) ran up against Class 2A No. 1 Van Meter this past Friday, dropping the game by a 56-22 score. Despite the loss, co-head coach Conner Hanafan felt the Cardinals showed they can match up in certain areas.
“I thought we did a good job at the line of scrimmage,” Hanafan told KMA Sports. “Offensively, we ran for around 210 yards and had 340 yards of total offense. Offensively, we did a good job of executing. We were balanced and had some good drives. There was an 85-yard drive out of halftime, and we did a lot of good things.
“Defensively, we were right there to make a lot of plays. The quarterback and running back got hit on the line of scrimmage or behind the line of scrimmage a lot. A lot of their yards came after contact, and that’s something we’ll have to fix.”
The Cardinals know they have plenty of big tests remaining, but they also know what the top team in the district and in the class looks like. And their biggest issues are fixable.
“Van Meter is a really good football program,” Coach Hanafan said, “but kind of looking back on the film, everything they got was off of our mistakes. Whether we were in the wrong gap or had contact in the backfield and didn’t finish the play. There were a lot of things we can control and fix. That’s always a good sign. There are things we can fix to get better. The last two weeks we’ve seen two pretty good football teams, and I think that will help us moving forward.”
The Cardinals, which are one of four Class 2A teams to already rush for over 1,000 yards, now turn their attention to a tough district road trip at Interstate 35 (2-2, 1-0).
“This is a really fun matchup for us,” Coach Hanafan said. “(Assistant coach Zach Goering) is from I-35. He’s got a couple twin brothers playing up there, and I have a bunch of buddies there. Their defensive coordinator was our head football coach in college.”
Along with the fun connections, the Roadrunners have plenty of strong athletes, especially at the skill positions, according to Hanafan. Senior quarterback Grady Dodds has thrown for 446 yards with 159 of those going to senior Chase Dixson. Another senior — Eli Green — leads the team with 312 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
“(Green) is a tough guy,” Hanafan said. “(Dodds) throws a good ball. Defensively, the key for us every week is we’ve got to control the line of scrimmage. If we continue to do that, we’re going to be in pretty good shape. This is a great matchup for us. We’ve seen two good teams the last two weeks, and we get to go play another one.”
Clarinda feels confident in their lines on both sides of the ball, as they prepare for the Week 5 meeting with the Roadrunners. However, Coach Hanafan says it’s important to see progress and improvement on the perimeter.
“Out with the defensive backs and our outside linebackers, we’ve got to hold the edge a lot better,” he said. “That’s a big key for us. Interstate 35 loves to get to the perimeter, and we need to shore that up. If we do, we’ll be in pretty good shape.”
