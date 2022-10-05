(Clarinda) -- After suffering a tough loss to Greene County two weeks ago, Clarinda is ready to bounce back at home against a hungry Des Moines Christian team.
The Clarinda Cardinals (3-3, 2-1) are looking to get above .500 for the first time season but will have to do so in a Class 2A District 8 matchup with the Des Moines Christian Lions (3-3, 2-1). However, Clarinda will need to rebound from a tough 43-12 loss to Greene County (5-1, 3-0).
"The focus for us has really been getting back to basics and stressing doing your job on defense," Clarinda Head Coach Collin Bevins told KMA Sports. "If everybody does their job it comes together and works well, but when you've got two or three guys doing their own thing, there's holes and Greene County did a good job of exploiting those holes."
In the loss, the Cardinals still had a respectable performance from senior running back Taydn Brown, including 81 yards on 13 carries. Brown has also emerged as the leader of a run-heavy offense totaling 478 yards and three touchdowns on 73 totes.
"He's a good burst of speed there once he gets through the first level and his eyes have gotten a lot better in the three years he's played running back," said Bevins. "He's seeing cutback lanes better than he has in the past and once he gets through that first level, usually its going to take more than an arm tackle to bring him down."
Clarinda has also received solid rushing performances from senior quarterback Wyatt Schmitt with 284 yards and four touchdowns and junior fullback Karson Downey with 152 yards on 22 carries and one touchdown.
Bevins says re-establishing their run game which has averaged 135 yards per game this season, will be critical Friday night.
"We're going to take a lot of things out as far as motions and shifts and just get down to the basics of lining up, doing your assignment, and playing football," said Bevins.
Also critical will be cleaning up the defense, which gave up its second largest point total last week to Greene County.
"We got to have kids flying around and have 11 hats to the ball as a lot of coaches like to say," said Bevins. "You know say there's a screen on the front side and the corner on the back side, let's say that guy cuts all the way back, but if that corner is not sprinting to the football, he's not going to make that play when the receiver cuts back. You're never out of the play on defense."
However, Downey has been a big part of defensive performances, including a stout game against Clarke three weeks ago, totaling 28.5 tackles and five tackles for loss this season.
"He's taking everything in and when he gets to a game on Friday he knows where the strength needs to be and he knows what plays are coming sometimes before they're even coming," said Bevins.
Junior Jason Wilmes has also filled the stat line from his defensive line spot, including 28 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. Meanwhile, senior defensive back Isaac Jones has also tallied 23 tackles. The Cardinals have also snagged 11 interceptions this season, including three from Jones and two from Downey, Schmitt, Brown, and freshman Noah Harris.
Bevins says that secondary will also be put to the test this Friday against a pass-heavy Lions offense with a lot of speed.
"They've got some speed on the outside with their receivers and their quarterback is a pretty shifty guy, and they're doing a lot of different stuff on offense we haven't seen before," said Bevins. "Lots of quick screens to the outside and getting the ball in their playmaker's hands."
Lions junior quarterback Tate Platte has completed 61% of his passes for 1,577 yards and 20 touchdowns to just four picks. Meanwhile, senior wideouts Sam Smith (53 rec, 896 yards, 10 TD) and Owen Fadden (32 rec, 369 yards, 6 TD) lead the way in receiving.
This game also carries with it some serious District 8 implications.
"This week and next week will really determine the top three of the district and who's got to travel that first week and who gets to stay at home," said Bevins.
Ethan Hewett and Chad Blank will have the call of this one on Friday on the KMA Video Stream. You can hear the full interview with Clarinda Head Coach Collin Bevins below: