(Red Oak) -- Clarinda gets their first win of this bizarre 2020 football season with a dominating win over Red Oak 49-6.
Clarinda controlled both sides of the ball from start to finish thanks to the guys in the trenches. The Cardinal offense was able to produce 339 yards of offense and scored on all seven of their first seven drives of the ballgame.
“I thought we played a complete game both offensively and defensively as well as our special teams,” head coach Collin Bevins said, “When we run the ball like that it kinda opens things up for us and it’s really easy to call plays when everything on the play sheet is working.”
The rushing attack was indeed very effective for Clarinda. With the use of two different backs the offense became unstoppable. Sophomore Tadyn Brown and senior Cole Ridnour each had three touchdown runs between the two of them.
“The holes were very open and bigger than normal, it was just good blocking overall,” Brown said.
Bevins spoke on his two man rushing threat.
“That’s a good one two punch to have. I think any coach in Iowa would love to have those two guys in the backfield. When they are running the ball like that it is pretty easy offensively,” Bevins said.
Defense was just as dominant for Clarinda. The first teamers didn’t give up a first down until the final drive of the first half and did not allow a score. Brown talked about how when the defense plays like that it creates momentum for the offense.
“We get going whenever we are making tackles and forcing them to punt so much. I’m also on punt return so it just keeps me going and going,” Brown said.
Red Oak would add a score in the fourth quarter off a run by Dawson Bond to put the final score at 49-6 after Clarinda led 49-0 and put in their second and third unit. Clarinda now 1-2 will travel to Atlantic to face the Trojans (2-1). A young Red Oak Tiger team will travel to Shenandoah to take on the Mustangs (2-1). You can hear that game on the KMAX-Stream 2 with Austin McNorton and Tom Moore.
To watch the full video interviews with Bevins and Brown click below.