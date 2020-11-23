(Clarinda) -- The Conner Hanafan era will begin for the Clarinda girls basketball program Tuesday evening when the Cardinals trek to Lenox on KMA-FM 99.1.
The new regime has got off to a delayed start as the Cardinals were forced to suspend activities recently due to COVID-19.
"We missed about a week of practice," Hanafan said. "The girls were disappointed, but they've just been super excited and champing at the bit to get things going. We knew we would only have about a week to prepare, but we've been preparing as normal. They have worked super hard and shown significant improvement already."
Hanafan, a Lewis Central graduate, inherits a Clarinda program that went 2-20 last year and has won only three games over the past two years. Hanfan feels the pieces are there for a turnaround.
"The first thing I said is I want to change the culture and perception of Clarinda girls basketball," he said. "We are going to be ones that when people watch us play, they are going to say we are tough, disciplined and play hard. We've made sure of it. That's going to be our program identity. The girls have really grasped that. They've really bought into the culture."
The talent is there for a turnaround, too, as the Cardinals return their top four scorers from last year.
Senior Jesselee Neihart led the way for Clarinda last year with 7.2 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Hanafan is hopeful she can take on even more of a scoring role this year.
"We are lucky to have her back," he said. "We are looking at her to be more of a score. She has all the tools, we've just got to build the confidence."
Taylor Cole, Chloe Strait and Faith Espinosa were also among the top scorers for the Cardinals last season.
"Every girl is starting to get better and better each day," Hanafan said. "That's all we can ask for."
Hanfan says, ideally, his team is going to focus more on changing culture, rather than so much on wins and losses.
"Wins will come," he said. "The ideal season is for us to be a whole different team with a new perception. We want to be a team that will go out and compete. We are kind of a small fish in a big pond in our conference, and that's OK, we are just going to go out and compete every night.
The Cardinals will open the season Tuesday night in Lenox on KMA-FM 99.1 with Trevor Maeder on the call. Tipoff is slated for 7:30. The complete interview with Coach Hanafan can be heard below.