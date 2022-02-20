(Clarinda) -- For the first time in school history, the Clarinda girls bowling team will compete at the state tournament.
The Cardinals edged past Shenandoah over 15 Baker games to claim the lone qualifying spot out of their Class 1A district in Shenandoah last Monday.
“They did an awesome job,” Clarinda coach Ashley Woods told KMA Sports. “I think the first three games we were up about 20 pins. Then they got us by 40 pins and 30 pins, and it was about an 80-pin swing. Then we went 220, and they went 120 so we got a 100-point swing and took a 50-pin lead. We held on the rest of the time.”
The Cardinals narrowly missed a trip to state last season, and this year’s group of Kemper Beckel, Aly Johnson, Maddie Smith, Ryplee Sunderman, Dakota Wise and Andi Woods kept that in mind throughout the year.
“We missed state last year by 70 pins,” Andi Woods said. “So, getting to go this year is really exciting.”
Clarinda is joined in the 1A field by Camanche, Central DeWitt, Clarke, Dubuque Wahlert, Forest City, Louisa-Muscatine and Vinton-Shellsburg. Their round of 15 Baker series games will begin on Monday morning at Waterloo’s Cadillac Lanes.
“I think they’ll do just fine,” Coach Woods added. “It’ll be a similar shot to how Council Bluffs is, and we should go up there and do all right.”
The Cardinals also have three individuals in Tuesday’s tournament with Johnson, Wise and Woods joined by fellow KMAlanders Sophia Grote (Harlan), Emma Herr (Shenandoah), Ania Kaster (Harlan) and Abby Polley (Sergeant Bluff-Luton).
Follow KMA Sports throughout the week for the latest from Waterloo and the state bowling tournament.