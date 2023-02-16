(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda girls and boys bowling teams are on to Waterloo and the state tournament.
The Cardinals clinched district championships on Monday and Tuesday at their home Frontier Lanes to punch their tickets back to the Class 1A state tournament.
“I’d say both bowled some of their best games of the year,” Coach Ashley Woods told KMA Sports. “That’s what we want to see. Just get better as the year goes on and show out when it matters.”
On the girl’s side, Clarinda posted a 2581 score to win the team title while Andi Woods (581), Madison Smith (522) and Ally Johnson (518) all qualified for the individual state tournament for the Cardinals.
“I expected us to get three, maybe four girls in,” Coach Woods said. “I was happy with getting three and to have Ally and Andi go back again (is great). Maddie just missed out last year, and I was excited to see her get the job done.”
A day later, the boys fended off a strong Clarke performance with a 3128 pin total and a district title of their own. The Cardinals will also send two individuals to the 1A state tournament with Levi Wise (665) and Tyson Bramble (585) both qualifying.
“Tyson ended up sneaking his way in,” Woods added. “He didn’t bowl very well to start, but that’s the beautiful thing about bowling. You can have one bad game and then go have one good game. Levi, all day long, bowled really, really well. It was nice to see him continue that through in the individual (tournament).”
The girls performance simply backed up what the Cardinals have done all year after carrying major expectations into the season a year after claiming a state runner-up finish. Clarinda went undefeated through a challenging dual season.
“I was afraid that we would have that meet where we go and not perform as well as we should,” Woods said. “We didn’t have that at all. If we had one girl not bowling her best, someone stepped up. We were able to meet and exceed expectations, for sure.”
Coach Woods hopes that success can continue at Waterloo. Both teams compete in the 1A tournament on Monday while the individual 1A tournament is Tuesday.
“Expectations are to go up there and for the girls to defend the runner-up and maybe even get that gold medal,” Woods said. “I’m happy with getting back there. I just want to see them do the best they can. It’s not like other sports where you can strategize against another team. You have to go perform to the best of your abilities, and if someone beats you then that’s just how it goes sometimes.
“The boys have been bowling excellent the last couple of weeks, which like I said, that’s what we want to see this time of year. I expect them to go up there and do a great job. They kind of had a let down last year, but it’s exciting to see them get back up there and get it done.”
Listen to much more with Coach Woods from Thursday’s Upon Further Review below.