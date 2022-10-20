(Shenandoah) -- The Clarinda girls and boys both qualified for state while Shenandoah, Treynor and Underwood also will have representatives in Fort Dodge next week, following the 2A state qualifying meet in Shenandoah on Thursday.
“I am feeling a lot of joy,” Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer told KMA Sports. “This has always been my goal, so to actually achieve it is pretty exciting.”
The Clarinda girls qualified third with 80 points, finishing behind Van Meter and Des Moines Christian, which had 37 and 66 points, respectively, to grab the top two qualifying spots for the 2A state meet.
Mayson Hartley led the Clarinda contingent, finishing in second place with a time of 19:38.21. It is the fourth consecutive year Hartley will run in Fort Dodge.
“I knew Van Meter was going to be really good competition for me,” Hartley said. “I just wanted our team to come out and compete, and I felt pretty good about our run.”
Raenna Henke added an eighth-place run in 20:42.41 while Maya Hunter took 14th in 21:10.32. Amelia Hesse placed 25th, and Richlyn Muff rounded out the scoring in 37th.
“(Mayson) really got the kids pumped up,” Coach Mayer said. “It’s great to have a leader like Mayson.”
Later, the boys ran to a third-place team finish of their own, but they needed every last point to get there. The Cardinals scored 125 points to finish two clear of fourth-place East Sac County and three ahead of fifth-place MVAOCOU.
“We knew how many points our teams had, but we didn’t know how many the others had,” Coach Mayer said. “When I had to verify the results, I only looked at one, two and three, and I didn’t look any further. That’s probably a good thing, or I maybe would have had a heart attack.”
As they have all season, Clarinda’s duo of Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner led the way. Schaapherder was fourth in 16:49.31 and Wagoner took fifth in 16:51.87. The two were part of one of the fastest 2A districts in the state, led by top-ranked Aaron Fynaardt of Des Moines Christian, who ran 15:48.61 to win.
“That was unbelievable,” Schaapherder said. “They really pulled away from the start. My goal wasn’t to stick with them, so I let them go and they made the pace a little bit faster. That pulled me along.”
“It’s a great feeling to go to state gain,” Wagoner added. “I was kind of in between two of the (Des Moines Christian runners), and Treyton was behind me. I just had to keep my pacing.”
Clarinda also ran Rylan Henke in 35th, Grant Barr in 36th and Alex Lihs in 45th.
“One of the boys was struggling,” Coach Mayer said. “I told our four, five and six that I needed them to move up, and they actually understood what I was saying. Sometimes they’re so focused on the race, but they heard me and they moved up all the way through.”
Des Moines Christian won the team championship with 21 points, and Chariton ended up with a second-place finish with 95.
Among the other KMAland highlights, Underwood’s Lilly Irwin, Shenandoah’s Hailey Egbert and Treynor’s Alyssa Kulesa all advanced to the state meet individually. Irwin ran seventh in 20:34.67, Egbert took 12th in 20:55.13 and Kulesa was 13th in 20:59.19.
“I felt pretty strong out there,” Irwin told KMA Sports. “I knew that I was going to get a pretty high place, so I just ran out and ran my race.”
For Egbert, it was a redemption story. The Fillies standout narrowly missed qualifying for state a year ago when she finished 17th at the state qualifier.
“I’m feeling very good and very happy,” Egbert said. “It just proves that I’ve worked hard and improved, and that I get to practice more with my team.”
Kulesa, meanwhile, never expected she would be a state qualifier when she decided to go out for cross country this season for the first time.
“The first time I ran here I got a really bad time,” Kulesa said. “I PR’ed by like four minutes since the last time I ran here. It really wasn’t (a goal to qualify for state).”
Treynor also had a boys state qualifier in senior Mason Yochum, who will get a chance to run in Fort Dodge for the first time since his freshman year when the Cardinals qualified as a team.
“It feels really good,” Yochum said. “I left it all out there to make it back one more time.”
View the complete results from the meet below and check out video interviews with Coach Mayer, Hartley, Schaapherder, Wagoner, Irwin, Egbert, Kulesa and Yochum below.