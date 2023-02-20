(Waterloo) -- A dramatic finish left Clarinda just one pin shy of a potential state championship on Monday in Waterloo at Cadillac XBC and the Class 1A state tournament.
The Cardinals, which finished as a state runner-up in the Class 1A girls tournament a year ago, ended up with a state second-place finish again. This time, though, it came after a grueling best-of-five series that saw them nearly come back from down two games to none.
“I’m just so proud,” Clarinda head coach Ashley Woods told KMA Sports. “Of course, it’s disappointing to get that close and fall short, but I couldn’t be more proud of these girls today.”
Following a four-game win over St. Albert in the opening round, Clarinda knocked off top-seeded Camanche to find their spot in the final against Maquoketa, which earlier swept Shenandoah and beat Louisa-Muscatine in five.
Clarinda dropped the first game to Maqouketa, 211-171, and then lost in game two, 183-174. However, they were not done. Using a string of five consecutive strikes to start the third, Clarinda gained momentum with a 233. In the fourth game, the Cardinals won in dominant form, 192-158, to head to a winner-take-all fifth game for the state championship.
“The hardest part was constantly saying, ‘Keep your speed up, keep this up, hit your mark,’” Woods said. “We’re constantly in their ear, telling them what to do, and I think they bowled six full games throughout the day. Maybe a little more than that. It is tough mentally and physically by the end.”
Clarinda nearly staged one more comeback in the fifth. After a hot start for Maquoketa, which included six strikes in the first seven frames, the Cardinals appeared to be in trouble. However, Clarinda kept finishing spares and found an opening when Maquoketa slowed their strike-throwing and left the 10th open.
Clarinda, meanwhile, started building a streak of strikes of their own. They landed strikes in the eighth and ninth frames and then on the first throw of the 10th. Suddenly, Clarinda moved just a strike away from a state championship, but the next throw totaled nine to take a 211-202 defeat.
“I told them, I’m so proud of them,” Woods reiterated. “We went down 0-2, and we climbed right back those next two games. We didn’t let them have it in three this year. We’ve made progress.”
The Shenandoah and St. Albert girls also had their seasons come to a finish in the state tournament, dropping out of bracket play in the quarterfinals. While the Fillies lost in their first experience in the bracket format, they did set a new school-record in the 15-game Baker series with a 2626.
“The whole day was outstanding for us,” Coach Darin Pease said. “We just never gave up. We were way over our average. We broke a school record again, and that’s pretty good momentum. They enjoyed it and thrived in it. I’m super proud of these girls.”
The St. Albert boys claimed a third-place finish one season after losing in a state quarterfinal matchup. The Falcons had a 3122 in the 15-game Baker series before sweeping Camanche in this year’s quarterfinals. They kept that momentum by winning the first two of their semifinal with Maquoketa, but the eventual champion responded with three consecutive wins.
“We gave it everything we had,” Coach Mike Klusman said of his teams. “We came up a little short. It hurts, obviously. You set your goal, and I actually thought we could win both (girls and boys state championships). At the end of the day, it was good tournament for St. Albert.”
The Clarinda boys were the No. 7 seed after a 2943 in the Bakers and dropped their quarterfinal to Maquoketa in four games.
Elsewhere in Waterloo on Monday, Abraham Lincoln’s trio of Bennett Olsen, Joshua Shamblen and Eric McCoy competed in the Class 3A individual tournament. Olsen was 13th with a 647 series, Shamblen had a 612 in 19th and McCoy posted a 591 in 22nd.
