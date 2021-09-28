(KMAland) -- The Clarinda girls are once again on the move in the IATC cross country rankings.
The Cardinals moved up two spots from No. 12 to No. 10 in Class 2A. Coach Jane Mayer's boys squad joined the girls program in the rankings, coming in at No. 18 in Class 2A while 16 KMAland conference schools are ranked. View the full rankings here and the list of KMAland teams below.
CLASS 4A
1. Sioux City, North (Boys)
CLASS 3A
7. Harlan (Girls)
13. Glenwood (Boys), Bishop Heelan (Girls)
15. Glenwood (Girls)
CLASS 2A
10. Clarinda (Girls)
18. Clarinda (Boys)
CLASS 1A
2. Logan-Magnolia (Girls)
5. Central Decatur (Boys)
8. St. Albert (Boys)
11. Missouri Valley (Boys)
14. Central Decatur (Girls)
15. Woodbine (Boys)
16. St. Albert (Girls)
20. Wayne (Boys)