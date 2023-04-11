(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda girls golf team has a pair of Hawkeye Ten wins under their belt as they prepare for their first tournament of the 2023 season.
While they've left their first two matches with wins, Coach Ron Grebert feels there's still plenty of room for improvement.
"They've competed in both matches," Grebert said. "We probably haven't played our best golf yet, but they hung it out and played good."
The Cardinals opened the year with a win over Glenwood on April 3rd (214-241). They followed with a victory over Shenandoah (206-209) on April 4th.
"The whole team has done it," Grebert said. "The Glenwood match, all six golfers were together. It helps when you have everybody shooting around the same score."
Freshman Taylor Rasmussen paces Clarinda's lineup. Rasmussen has a 9-hole adjusted average of 50.50 through the first two meets of her high school career.
"She manages the course well," Grebert said. "She doesn't put herself into trouble. She hits the ball in good locations to make approach shots. She doesn't take too many chances and just plays real consistent."
Tatum Watkins (55.00), Gianna Rock (55.50), Jorja Brown (57.50), Kamryn McCoy (59.50) and Allyson Johnson (65.50) complete Clarinda's lineup.
The Cardinals have a 9-hole team average of 210 through their first two meets with an adjusted 9-hole average of 218.50.
"We're hitting the ball well," Grebert said. "If we can get our chipping and putting down, we're going to be tough to handle."
Mastering their short game is an emphasis for the Cardinals moving forward.
"It all comes down to around the greens," Grebert said. "We have to be more consistent around the green. If we can one-chip and two-putt, our scores will start dropping. Playing the course is the best practice you can get, but we always take two days a week to work around the greens. We have to get better at that."
Clarinda begins the tournament slate of their schedule Thursday at Shenandoah's Fillie Invitational with Bedford, Clarinda, Abraham Lincoln, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, East Mills, East Union, Glenwood, Harlan, Lewis Central, Nodaway Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Sidney, Southwest Valley and St. Albert.
"The first tournament out is more about learning how to play a tournament," Grebert said. "We need to get back into the mindset of 18 holes. We have to grind and not let one hole ruin the day. One hole's not going to kill you. We just can't let one hole turn into three or four bad ones."
Long term, the Cardinals feel they can hold their own in the Hawkeye Ten Conference and in the postseason.
"I'm looking for the top third of the conference," Grebert said. "And we need to advance to the second round of regionals, which we haven't done in the last three or four years. I'm looking forward to that."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Grebert.