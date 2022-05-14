(Shenandoah) -- The Clarinda girls tennis team continued their dream season on Saturday with dominant wins over Audubon and Clarinda in Class 1A postseason action.
"At the start of the season, I knew we could be really good this year," said Clarinda Coach Randy Pullen. "These girls get along. They've had fun together. These girls enjoy each other, which has made it fun."
The Cardinals kicked off their day with a dominant 6-0 win over Audubon while Shenandoah won a marathon dual with St. Albert, 5-4.
Following an hour break, the two Page County squads duked it out with their seasons on the line. Shenandoah got a win at No. 1 singles from LeYuan Sun, but Clarinda responded with five consecutive wins from Taylor Cole, Avery Walter, Brooke Brown, Riley Nothwehr and Emma Stogdill to extend their season.
"We are so deep and young," Cole said. "I think we are getting better by the day, and I love it."
"Our girls hit the shots and didn't give up," Pullen said. "They do the things we talk about. I was nervous about Shenandoah, but we played great."
Clarinda's win puts the Cardinals in a Class 1A Region 3 final against Lewis Central in Shenandoah on Tuesday. This will be the second meeting of the year between these two squads. Clarinda was a 5-4 winner in their season opener on April 1st.
"Our lineup is different since then, so it should be interesting," Pullen said. "I want to see the same thing I saw from them today: play out every shot, don't get down and play out every point."
Check out full results and interviews with Cole and Coach Pullen below.
First Round: Clarinda 6 Audubon 0
1S (CLAR): Mayson Hartley def. Audrey Jensen (6-1)
2S (CLAR): Taylor Cole def. Kya Petersen (6-0)
3S (CLAR): Avery Walter def. Jill Denny (6-2)
4S (CLAR): Brooke Brown def. Jocelyn Chambers (6-0)
5S (CLAR): Riley Nothwehr def. Ava Slater (6-1)
6S (CLAR): Emma Stogdill def. Geralyn Anderson (6-0)
Second Round: Clarinda 5 Shenandoah 1
1S (SHEN): Le Yuan Sun def. Mayson Hartley (6-2, 6-1)
2S (CLAR): Taylor Cole def. Paige Gleason (6-1, 6-3)
3S (CLAR): Avery Walter def. Auri Trowbridge (6-2, 6-1)
4S (CLAR): Brooke Brown def. Emma Olson (6-1, 6-1)
5S (CLAR): Riley Nothwehr def. Cadence Gough (6-1, 6-2)
6S (CLAR): Emma Stogdill def. Brooke Hays (6-0, 6-1)
Other Scores
Shenandoah 5 St. Albert 4