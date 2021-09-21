Hartley and Henke .jpeg

(KMAland) -- The Clarinda girls are among 16 KMAland conference teams ranked in the latest IATC cross country rankings. 

The Cardinals are ranked for the first time this season at No. 12 while the boys are ranked No. 20. 

Both Glenwood and St. Albert teams are also ranked along with a slew of others. View those teams below or the full rankings linked here.  

BOYS 4A 

1. Sioux City North

GIRLS 3A 

10. Harlan

12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

14. Bishop Heelan Catholic

17. Glenwood

BOYS 3A 

13. Glenwood

GIRLS 2A 

12. Clarinda

BOYS 2A

20. Clarinda

GIRLS 1A 

2. Logan-Magnolia

14. Central Decatur

16. St. Albert

19. Tri-Center

BOYS 1A 

5. St. Albert

11. Woodbine

17. Missouri Valley

20. Wayne

