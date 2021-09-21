(KMAland) -- The Clarinda girls are among 16 KMAland conference teams ranked in the latest IATC cross country rankings.
The Cardinals are ranked for the first time this season at No. 12 while the boys are ranked No. 20.
Both Glenwood and St. Albert teams are also ranked along with a slew of others. View those teams below or the full rankings linked here.
BOYS 4A
1. Sioux City North
GIRLS 3A
10. Harlan
12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
14. Bishop Heelan Catholic
17. Glenwood
BOYS 3A
13. Glenwood
GIRLS 2A
12. Clarinda
BOYS 2A
20. Clarinda
GIRLS 1A
2. Logan-Magnolia
14. Central Decatur
16. St. Albert
19. Tri-Center
BOYS 1A
5. St. Albert
11. Woodbine
17. Missouri Valley
20. Wayne